Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: England Star Avoids Police Charges After Derbyshire Police Withdraw Investigation

Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Derbyshire Police withdrew their investigation into an alleged assault against England pacer Brydon Carse, meaning he will not be charged. Officers were called to Molly Malones in Wardwick, Derby, after footage of the English fast bowler in handcuffs surfaced last month. The player was detained on suspicion of acting unruly while intoxicated.

He was de-arrested, but was dropped from England’s Test squad for the home Test series against Pakistan, which the hosts won 3-0.

Brydon Carse Continues to be Sideline

With the scrutiny higher than ever in England’s drinking/clubbing culture that has witnessed incidents involving white-ball captain Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, former Test skipper Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson and Carse, the pacer was also not picked up for the T20Is and ODIs at home against Sri Lanka, a series which is currently in progress.

After inquiry, it was found out that the alleged victim did not want to make any complaints and hence no further action was taken.

Derbyshire Police Withdraws Investigation Against Brydon Carse

A statement from police read, “An investigation into reports of an assault in Derby city centre has been closed. Officers attended Molly Malones in the Wardwick, Derby, in the early hours of Sunday, 23 August. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was then de-arrested after his details were taken by officers.”

Now, Carse will be subjected to an investigation from the Cricket Regulator. When the incident took place, the fast bowling all-rounder had been playing County Cricket for Durham and was in the squad for the first two Tests against Pakistan. His current central contract with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will expire in September 2027.

Joe Root Shows Disappointment With Brydon Carse

Following the incident, the newly-appointed Test captain Joe Root remarked that he was “hacked off”. Last week, England’s white-ball coach Brendon McCullum said that Carse “needs to get his house in order”, following a statement from ECB on his non-selection, which stated that he must “work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset”.

Brydon Carse Continues to Feature in County Championship

Carse has been featuring in the County Championship for Durham after the incident, but he did not feature in the latest round match against Worcestershire, with the county saying he was “unwell”. He was not in the team photo as well, when Durham lifted the Championship Division Two title on Friday.

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