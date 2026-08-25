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Home > Sports News > Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Why Was England Pacer Arrested? Reason Revealed

Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Why Was England Pacer Arrested? Reason Revealed

With controversies hardly leaving England cricket alone, Brydon Carse's Derby nightclub incident has opened up another investigation process for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Why Was England Pacer Arrested? Reason Revealed. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army)
Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Why Was England Pacer Arrested? Reason Revealed. (Image Credits: England's Barmy Army)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 10:43 IST

With controversies hardly leaving England cricket alone, Brydon Carse’s Derby nightclub incident has opened up another investigation process for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The 31-year-old pacer was seen outside the nightclub with handcuffs, forcing the ECB to launch an investigation on the same. But why was Carse arrested in the first place? The reason for that has been revealed.

Why was Brydon Carse arrested?

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the Durham pacer was arrested on the suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. He was then de-arrested, meaning that the arrest was cancelled even before the cops could take Carse into custody. But as per the latest update from The Daily Mail, the case has returned to the police, who will investigate how the precise sequence of events panned out.

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In the video that has spread like wildfire on social media, Carse was seen in handcuffs with his Durham teammate Matthew Potts seen speaking to him. Retired England cricketer and Test captain Ben Stokes was also seen in the backshot.

ENG vs PAK: Brydon Carse withdrawn from England’s Test squad for second Test against Pakistan

With the ECB still investigating the incident and busy discovering the findings, Carse has been withdrawn from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan, beginning on August 27, Thursday at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Sonny Baker has been called up as his replacement. The right-arm speedster wasn’t part of the XI in the first Test, with the pace trio of Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson dismantling Pakistan to register an innings and 103 runs, thereby taking a 1-0 lead.

After bowling the tourists out for 171 in their first innings, England amassed 409, thanks to half-centuries from Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91) and Dan Lawrence (51). Pakistan performed even poorly in the second innings, managing only 135 to crash to a heavy defeat.

Carse’s most recent appearance in international cricket was during the 5th Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier this year. A battle with injury had rendered him unavailable but was included in the squad to face Pakistan. His last professional outing was for Durham against Derbyshire during the County Championship Division Two fixture. He took one wicket each in both innings as Durham won by 338 runs.

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Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Why Was England Pacer Arrested? Reason Revealed
Tags: Brydon CarseENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket Team

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Brydon Carse Nightclub Incident: Why Was England Pacer Arrested? Reason Revealed
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