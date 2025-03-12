Buffalo Bills Expected To Trade CB Kaiir Elam To Dallas Cowboys

For Dallas, Elam’s arrival helps address a need at cornerback, especially after losing veteran Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buffalo Bills are set to move on from cornerback Kaiir Elam, sending him to the Dallas Cowboys in an offseason trade. Reports, including those from The Athletic, confirm that Buffalo has agreed to send Elam and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Dallas in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Elam, 24, was drafted by the Bills with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but struggled to maintain a consistent role in Buffalo’s defense. Over three seasons, he started 12 games, with injuries and inconsistent play limiting his impact. In the 2024 season, he played in 13 games and started in four, recording 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass deflections. His best season statistically was his rookie campaign when he notched 41 tackles, six pass deflections, and three interceptions, including a playoff pick against the Miami Dolphins.

End of an underwhelming tenure

Buffalo’s decision to part ways with Elam signals the end of an underwhelming tenure with the team, where he failed to live up to first-round expectations. His departure also reflects the Bills’ efforts to rework their secondary, particularly after suffering key injuries and inconsistencies at the position over the past two seasons.

For Dallas, Elam’s arrival helps address a need at cornerback, especially after losing veteran Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys have dealt with multiple injuries in their defensive backfield, making Elam a potential depth piece with upside. Additionally, the trade aligns with Dallas’ trend of acquiring former first-round picks this offseason, including defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and defensive end Payton Turner.

The move also brings Elam closer to familiar territory, as his father, Abram Elam, previously played safety for the Cowboys in 2006 and 2011. The younger Elam will now have a fresh opportunity to revitalize his career under the Cowboys’ defensive system.

With the trade finalized, the Bills will look to reshape their secondary through upcoming free agency and the NFL Draft, while the Cowboys hope Elam can tap into his potential in a new setting.

