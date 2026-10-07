LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

ICC World Cup 2027: R Ashwin has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a potential India ODI comeback, even envisioning him joining Jasprit Bumrah at the 2027 World Cup. With Bhuvneshwar returning to India’s T20I setup after an impressive franchise campaign, his upcoming New Zealand series could prove crucial to his World Cup ambitions.

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 20:22 IST

ICC World Cup 2027: Former India spinner R Ashwin has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make a strong case for India’s ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup, even suggesting that the veteran pacer could team up with Jasprit Bumrah during the tournament. Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian setup has come after a notable resurgence in franchise cricket, where the experienced seamer has once again shown his ability to deliver with the ball across different phases of an innings.

His impressive performances have brought him back into the national-team picture, with Bhuvneshwar earning a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. For Ashwin, the series could be an important opportunity for the veteran pacer to demonstrate that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level and potentially push his case for an ODI comeback ahead of the World Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

Bhuvneshwar’s Comeback Gathers Momentum

Bhuvneshwar has returned to India’s T20I setup after producing an impressive run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The experienced seamer claimed 45 wickets during the franchise’s back-to-back title-winning campaigns and once again demonstrated his ability to contribute throughout an innings.

His performances have earned him a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Ashwin believes the series could become an important opportunity for Bhuvneshwar to strengthen his case for a return to the ODI side.

Ashwin Highlights Bhuvneshwar’s Biggest Strength

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised Bhuvneshwar’s bowling skills and his ability to generate movement with the ball.

Ashwin pointed out that Bhuvneshwar can produce swing in different directions while also possessing enough pace to trouble batters. He also noted that the pacer can make useful contributions with the bat and is a reliable catcher.

The former spinner believes Bhuvneshwar’s performances in New Zealand could attract significant attention from India’s selectors.

Could Bumrah And Bhuvneshwar Share The New Ball?

Ashwin went a step further by predicting that Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah could potentially travel together for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

He suggested that if Bhuvneshwar maintains his fitness and gets the ball moving consistently, his experience and skill could make him a serious option for India’s ODI plans.

The possibility would also revive memories of Bhuvneshwar’s earlier years with India, when his swing bowling made him a key white-ball weapon.

Fitness Remains Crucial

Injuries have disrupted Bhuvneshwar’s international career over the years, and Ashwin acknowledged that fitness had affected some of his previous performances, including during his time in Australia.

With the New Zealand T20I series now providing another opportunity, Bhuvneshwar will be hoping to make the most of his return.

If he can remain fit and continue producing match-winning performances, Ashwin’s vision of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar together at the 2027 World Cup could become a genuine selection possibility.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign
Tags: icc world cup 2027

RELATED News

SA20 Season 5 Auction 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Auction In India? Check Date, Time And Streaming Details

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record With Blazing 102 In India vs West Indies 1st T20I

Premier League, La Liga And Other Top Leagues Restart Date: Check When Will Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Return?

‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey

Most Test Runs in 2026: From Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill Here Are 5 India Batters, One Name Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: 150 Million Products, AI Features And Bigger Delivery Network Revealed

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Confers Degrees on 1,244 Students

Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body

Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Trailer Unveiled at Mumbai Launch Event, Promises a High-Stakes Crime Saga

Tabu Was Sitting Beside Him When Ajay Devgn Declared He Was Her ‘Perfect Match’ — Here’s What Happened

Adisoft Technologies Wins MSMECCII Bharat Ratna Award 2026 and Best Sustainable Company of the Year 2026

Watch Video: ‘Abhi 45 Hain, Mujhe 100 FIRs Chahiye’- Rahul Gandhi Calls Rising Police Cases A ‘Medal’, Pressures CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Resign

Who Is ‘Dehati Madam’? How A Village Woman’s English Videos Took Her From Farm Fields To Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Madhavaa Crafts Limited Sets Sights on NSE Emerge Listing with DRHP Filing

Video Viral: ‘Touched Breast, Back And Waist’- Bihar Teacher Accused Of Bad-Touch By Girl Students, Uproar At Narkatiaganj School- What Happened?

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign
Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign
Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign
Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign
Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

QUICK LINKS