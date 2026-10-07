Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar World Cup Reunion? R Ashwin Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of India’s 2027 Campaign

ICC World Cup 2027: Former India spinner R Ashwin has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make a strong case for India’s ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup, even suggesting that the veteran pacer could team up with Jasprit Bumrah during the tournament. Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian setup has come after a notable resurgence in franchise cricket, where the experienced seamer has once again shown his ability to deliver with the ball across different phases of an innings.

His impressive performances have brought him back into the national-team picture, with Bhuvneshwar earning a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. For Ashwin, the series could be an important opportunity for the veteran pacer to demonstrate that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level and potentially push his case for an ODI comeback ahead of the World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar’s Comeback Gathers Momentum

Bhuvneshwar has returned to India’s T20I setup after producing an impressive run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The experienced seamer claimed 45 wickets during the franchise’s back-to-back title-winning campaigns and once again demonstrated his ability to contribute throughout an innings.

His performances have earned him a place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Ashwin believes the series could become an important opportunity for Bhuvneshwar to strengthen his case for a return to the ODI side.

Ashwin Highlights Bhuvneshwar’s Biggest Strength

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised Bhuvneshwar’s bowling skills and his ability to generate movement with the ball.

Ashwin pointed out that Bhuvneshwar can produce swing in different directions while also possessing enough pace to trouble batters. He also noted that the pacer can make useful contributions with the bat and is a reliable catcher.

The former spinner believes Bhuvneshwar’s performances in New Zealand could attract significant attention from India’s selectors.

Could Bumrah And Bhuvneshwar Share The New Ball?

Ashwin went a step further by predicting that Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah could potentially travel together for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

He suggested that if Bhuvneshwar maintains his fitness and gets the ball moving consistently, his experience and skill could make him a serious option for India’s ODI plans.

The possibility would also revive memories of Bhuvneshwar’s earlier years with India, when his swing bowling made him a key white-ball weapon.

Fitness Remains Crucial

Injuries have disrupted Bhuvneshwar’s international career over the years, and Ashwin acknowledged that fitness had affected some of his previous performances, including during his time in Australia.

With the New Zealand T20I series now providing another opportunity, Bhuvneshwar will be hoping to make the most of his return.

If he can remain fit and continue producing match-winning performances, Ashwin’s vision of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar together at the 2027 World Cup could become a genuine selection possibility.