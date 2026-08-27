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Home > Sports News > Bundesliga 2026-27: Where to Watch German League Live in India? Check Live Streaming, TV Channel, Teams, Key Dates And Opening Match

Bundesliga 2026-27: Where to Watch German League Live in India? Check Live Streaming, TV Channel, Teams, Key Dates And Opening Match

Bundesliga 2026/27 begins on August 28 with Bayern Munich taking on VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena. Here’s where to watch Bundesliga live in India, including ZEE5 streaming and Unite8 Sports TV coverage, along with all 18 teams, promoted clubs, key dates and the complete season schedule.

Bundesliga 2026/27 is set to begin on the 28th August (Local Time) with Bayern Munich taking on VfB Stuttgart in the opening fixture. Image Credit: X
Bundesliga 2026/27 is set to begin on the 28th August (Local Time) with Bayern Munich taking on VfB Stuttgart in the opening fixture. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 20:16 IST

Bundesliga 2026/27: The Bundesliga is set to return for the 2026/27 season with defending champions Bayern Munich defending their title against VfB Stuttgart on August 28, which will be a Friday. The new league campaign will be the 64th Bundesliga season and will have 18 teams, three of which will be promoted clubs, Schalke, Elversberg and Paderborn.

The change in broadcasting rights is an important development for Indian football fans in the new season. Zee Entertainment has been given exclusive rights to the Bundesliga in India through the digital and television channels, including Zee5 and Unite8 Sports, for five years starting with the 2026/27 season.

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Bundesliga 2026/27: Where to Watch Live in India?

For Indian viewers, the Bundesliga 2026/27 season will be live on Zee5. Unite8 Sports channels will be showing the matches on television too.

Bundesliga 2026/27: Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart

The 2026/27 Bundesliga season will get underway with a massive clash between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, taking place in the Allianz Arena, on Friday, August 28.

Bayern Munich are expected to start the match at half-past eight in the evening, and for their friends watching in India who love these two giants of European football, the match will begin at midnight on the next day, Saturday, August 29.

Bayern have been awarded the opportunity by virtue of being the reigning champions that they were in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup competitions from 2025/26. But Stuttgart is determined to disrupt the Bavarians’ festive mood as the team, having finished fourth last year, earned itself a spot in the Champions League.

Bundesliga 2026/27 Teams

The teams in the Bundesliga 2026/27 are:

  • Bayern Munich
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • RB Leipzig
  • VfB Stuttgart
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • SC Freiburg
  • Hoffenheim
  • Mainz
  • Augsburg
  • Union Berlin
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • Werder Bremen
  • Hamburg
  • Cologne
  • Schalke
  • Elversberg
  • Paderborn

The three promoted teams are Schalke, Elversberg, and Paderborn. While Schalke and Elversberg automatically get to the Bundesliga, Paderborn managed to qualify for the top division by winning the Bundesliga promotion/relegation play-off against Wolfsburg.

The debut will be its first entry to the Bundesliga competition. By doing this, the football club will become the 59th one to play in the first division in Germany, following the establishment of the competition in 1963.

Bundesliga 2026/27: Key Dates

The following are the key dates for the upcoming Bundesliga 2026/27:

  • Matchday 1: August 28-30, 2026
  • Winter break: After Matchday 14, December 18-20, 2026
  • Bundesliga resumes: January 8, 2027
  • Matchday 34: May 22, 2027
  • Bundesliga relegation play-off first legs: May 27-28, 2027
  • Bundesliga relegation play-off second legs: May 31-June 1, 2027
  • DFB-Pokal final: May 29, 2027

As is the case with multiple football leagues and tournaments around the world, the final matchday will be played simultaneously on the 22nd of May, 2027.

Also Read: Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

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Bundesliga 2026-27: Where to Watch German League Live in India? Check Live Streaming, TV Channel, Teams, Key Dates And Opening Match
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