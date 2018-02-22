Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger said that their star midfielder will not leave Signal Iduna Park for AC Milan or any other club in the next transfer window. Peter Stoger said Reus is indispensable for Borussia Dortmund. Last season, Reus underwent knee surgery and was forced to spend 8 months on the sidelines. Stoger said that his club speaks to Marco Reus constantly because he knows his body very well.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger has dismissed all rumours regarding their returning stalwart Marco Reus after hailing the German international as ‘indispensable’. With the return of star midfielder Marco Reus, BVB manager Peter Stoger is constantly dealing with the rumours about their star player leaving the Signal Iduna Park. Ever since joining Borussia Dortmund from Gladbach, Marco Reus has been plagued by series of inuries cutting short his playing time. Prior to his return in February, Reus underwent knee surgery last year and was forced to spend 8 months on the sidelines.

The German made a blistering start in the Bundesliga after his return and scored the all-important goal against his former club Borussia Monchengladbach. Reus’ opening goal for Dortmund on Sunday in Bundesliga turned out to be the only and deciding factor between the 2013 Champions League finalist and Monchengladbach. The 28-year old who was once recognized as an exciting prospect for many Europe giants such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich is still a wanted man for the sleeping Seria A giants AC Milan.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Jose Mourinho hails ‘fantastic’ Scott Mc Tominay after Sevilla draw

Reus after marking his return in Bundesliga for Dortmund has been heavily linked with the Rossoneri. Addressing his all transfer speculations, Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger assured BVB fans that Reus is going nowhere sooner or later. Peter Stoger said that Reus is indispensable for any team and his club will soon decide how they will manage his role. “If he’s fit and well he is indispensable for any team. We will do it the same way as we handled it last week,” Stoger was quoted as saying. “We speak to him constantly because he knows his body very well, because he knows how well he is, and because it is just as important to us as it is to him that he stays healthy,” he added.

ALSO READ: Should’ve substituted half of AS Roma, says Di Francesco after Shakhtar loss

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App