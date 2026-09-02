Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Burnley will host Middlesbrough in an EFL Championship 2026-27 clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Sep 2). The Clarets are still searching for their first league victory under new manager Nicky Hayen after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday, while Middlesbrough head into the contest full of confidence following a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. Here are all the details including match time, team news and match prediction.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough EFL Championship Match Details

Match: Burnley vs Middlesbrough, EFL Championship 2026-27

Burnley vs Middlesbrough, EFL Championship 2026-27 Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Turf Moor, Burnley, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST / 8:00 PM BST

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Team News

Burnley have endured a difficult start to life back in the Championship after suffering an immediate return from the Premier League last season. The Clarets finished 19th in the top flight with just 22 points from 38 matches and are still looking for their first Championship win this season. Nicky Hayen replaced interim boss Mike Jackson after the final four games of last season, but the Belgian manager has yet to oversee a league victory. Burnley’s latest setback came in a 4-1 defeat away to Norwich City, where they also finished with 10 men.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have made an encouraging start to the 2026-27 campaign following their playoff disappointment against Hull City at Wembley in May. Kim Hellberg’s side have won four of their five matches in all competitions, including Championship victories over Lincoln City and West Bromwich Albion. Tottenham Hotspur loanees Ashley Phillips and Will Lankshear have strengthened the squad, while Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has also made an impact after his successful loan spell at Bristol City last season. Lankshear has particularly impressed in front of goal and will be one of the key players for Boro.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction

Both Burnley and Middlesbrough began the season with ambitions of challenging for promotion, but their early form has been significantly different. Burnley’s struggles continued with the 4-1 defeat to Norwich City, while Middlesbrough have built momentum by winning four of their five matches across all competitions. Boro’s attacking form, particularly Will Lankshear’s goalscoring contribution, could prove decisive at Turf Moor. Middlesbrough are therefore expected to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Middlesbrough.