LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Burnley will host Middlesbrough in an EFL Championship 2026-27 clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Sep 2). The Clarets are still searching for their first league victory under new manager Nicky Hayen after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday, while Middlesbrough head into the contest full of confidence following a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. Here are all the details including match time, team news and match prediction.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash - Check Prediction, Team News, H2H Record And More
Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash - Check Prediction, Team News, H2H Record And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 23:29 IST

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Burnley will host Middlesbrough in an EFL Championship 2026-27 clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Sep 2). The Clarets are still searching for their first league victory under new manager Nicky Hayen after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday, while Middlesbrough head into the contest full of confidence following a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion. Here are all the details including match time, team news and match prediction.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough EFL Championship Match Details

  • Match: Burnley vs Middlesbrough, EFL Championship 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026
  • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST / 8:00 PM BST

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Team News

Burnley have endured a difficult start to life back in the Championship after suffering an immediate return from the Premier League last season. The Clarets finished 19th in the top flight with just 22 points from 38 matches and are still looking for their first Championship win this season. Nicky Hayen replaced interim boss Mike Jackson after the final four games of last season, but the Belgian manager has yet to oversee a league victory. Burnley’s latest setback came in a 4-1 defeat away to Norwich City, where they also finished with 10 men.

You Might Be Interested In

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have made an encouraging start to the 2026-27 campaign following their playoff disappointment against Hull City at Wembley in May. Kim Hellberg’s side have won four of their five matches in all competitions, including Championship victories over Lincoln City and West Bromwich Albion. Tottenham Hotspur loanees Ashley Phillips and Will Lankshear have strengthened the squad, while Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has also made an impact after his successful loan spell at Bristol City last season. Lankshear has particularly impressed in front of goal and will be one of the key players for Boro.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction

Both Burnley and Middlesbrough began the season with ambitions of challenging for promotion, but their early form has been significantly different. Burnley’s struggles continued with the 4-1 defeat to Norwich City, while Middlesbrough have built momentum by winning four of their five matches across all competitions. Boro’s attacking form, particularly Will Lankshear’s goalscoring contribution, could prove decisive at Turf Moor. Middlesbrough are therefore expected to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Middlesbrough.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More
Tags: EFL Championship

RELATED News

Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test

Duleep Trophy 2026-27 Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

ICC Confirms Mumbai, Vadodara as Venues for Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, Check Dates, Teams and All You Need to Know

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

US Open 2026 Sep 2 Schedule: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani Teacher-Student Viral MMS Video: What Is the Truth Behind ‘Ayesha Tanveer’s 5-Minute-40-Second Leak’ Claims?

Darjeeling Toy Train Shed Roof Collapses Amid Heavy Rain, 7 Railway Workers Injured

Jannat Toha Viral Video: From YouTube Fame To A ‘Private MMS’ Leak Row, What Really Happened?

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Sleeper-Hit Run: Story, Trilogy Plan And What We Know About Part 2

COLOUR WHEEL: Where Colour Becomes Emotion, Memory and Expression

Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen Marriage Row: Charu Asopa Found Condoms In His Bag — Why Did He Accuse Her Of An Affair?

She Loved Her Brother-in-Law, Wanted His Property? Wife Allegedly Killed Husband And Staged Suicide

Rajesh Karandikar: Building a Future-Ready Hospitality Empire

Dr. Yuvraj Ramchandra Yedure: Driving Social Transformation Through CSR and Community Leadership

US Open 2026 Sep 2 Schedule: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka in Action | Check Match Start Time, Court And More

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More
Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More
Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More
Burnley vs Middlesbrough Match Prediction: Who Will Win EFL Championship Clash – Check Prediction, Team News And More

QUICK LINKS