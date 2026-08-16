Burnley vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Live in UK, USA, India And More

Burnley vs West Ham United Live Streaming: Burnley will host West Ham United in their opening match of the 2026/27 Championship season at Turf Moor on Sunday, August 16. Both clubs were relegated from the Premier League last season and will begin their second-tier campaigns among the teams expected to challenge for promotion. West Ham enter the fixture after a 3-1 victory over Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup, while Burnley will be looking to make a strong start on home soil. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Burnley vs West Ham United Championship Match Details

Match: Burnley vs West Ham United, EFL Championship 2026/27

Burnley vs West Ham United, EFL Championship 2026/27 Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Turf Moor, Burnley Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM IST (4:00 PM BST)

Where to Watch Burnley vs West Ham United Live on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Burnley vs West Ham United live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins ahead of the 4:00 PM BST kick-off. The EFL has confirmed the fixture as one of its televised Championship matches on Sunday.

How to Watch Burnley vs West Ham United Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of Burnley vs West Ham United on the FanCode App. The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 16.

How to Watch Burnley vs West Ham United Live in the USA?

Viewers in the USA can follow the 2026/27 EFL Championship through Paramount+, which carries Championship coverage in the United States. Availability can vary by match and broadcast schedule.

Burnley vs West Ham United Team News

West Ham have named Manor Solomon in their starting XI for the Championship opener, handing the new signing his debut at Turf Moor. The Hammers are also starting Jarrod Bowen, while Valentin Castellanos leads the attack after scoring twice in the League Cup victory over Portsmouth. Keiber Lamadrid is unavailable with a minor injury. Burnley, meanwhile, will be looking to make a positive start under manager Nicky Hayen.

Burnley vs West Ham United Match Prediction

The opening-weekend clash is expected to be a closely contested encounter between two sides with Premier League experience and strong promotion ambitions. West Ham’s squad possesses considerable attacking quality, while Burnley will have the advantage of playing at Turf Moor. The Hammers’ recent League Cup victory and greater depth could give them a narrow edge, but Burnley are capable of making it a difficult contest at home.