LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

The BWF World Championships 2026 will get underway in New Delhi on Monday (Aug 17), with some of the biggest names in badminton set to begin their campaigns. India is hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time in 17 years, with the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium serving as the venue. PV Sindhu, the 2019 world champion and one of the biggest faces of the tournament, will be among the Indian stars in action on the opening day. Here are all the details, including the schedule of Indian players, timings, courts and live streaming information.

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming
BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 21:02 IST

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 LIVE Streaming: The BWF World Championships 2026 will get underway in New Delhi on Monday (Aug 17), with some of the biggest names in badminton set to begin their campaigns. India is hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time in 17 years, with the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium serving as the venue. PV Sindhu, the 2019 world champion and one of the biggest faces of the tournament, will be among the Indian stars in action on the opening day. Here are all the details, including the schedule of Indian players, timings, courts and live streaming information.

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Match Details

  • Date: Monday, August 17, 2026
  • Venue: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi
  • Start Time: 9:00 AM IST
  • Indian Players in Action: Hariharan Amsakarunan, M.R. Arjun, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Indian Players Schedule

  • 12:20 PM IST: Hariharan Amsakarunan / M.R. Arjun vs Scott Guildea / Paul Reynolds — Men’s Doubles, R64
  • 4:30 PM IST: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Paula Lopez / Lucia Rodriguez — Women’s Doubles, R64
  • 5:20 PM IST: Pusarla V. Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble — Women’s Singles, R64
  • 6:10 PM IST: Shi Yu Qi (1) vs Ayush Shetty — Men’s Singles, R64
  • 7:00 PM IST: Nikol Carulla / Carmen Maria Jimenez vs Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi — Women’s Doubles, R64

Where to Watch BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Live on TV?

Badminton fans in India can watch the live telecast of the BWF World Championships 2026 on Sports18 TV Network. Coverage of the opening day will begin with matches getting underway at 9:00 AM IST. 

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2026 on JioHotstar. The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the matches from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. 

PV Sindhu in Action on Day 1

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the first round. The Indian ninth seed will be aiming to make a strong start on home soil as she bids for another deep run at the World Championships. Sindhu won the women’s singles world title in 2019.

Ayush Shetty Faces Top Seed Shi Yu Qi

Ayush Shetty faces one of the toughest assignments of the opening day as he takes on top seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles first round. Shi enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will be among the leading contenders for the men’s singles title.

Other Indian Players in Action

India will also have strong representation in the doubles events on Day 1. Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun will face Ireland’s Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds in the men’s doubles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will meet Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez in the women’s doubles. Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi will take on Spain’s Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez in another women’s doubles first-round encounter.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming
Tags: BWF World Championship 2026

RELATED News

SC Delhi Storm Into Durand Cup 2026 Semi-Finals With 5-1 Comeback Win

Schalke vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pre-Season Friendly Live in UK, USA, Germany, Spain And More

Burnley vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Live in UK, USA, India And More

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Indian Women Hold China to 2-2 Draw Opener; Navneet, Deepika On Scoring Sheet

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2

LATEST NEWS

NLSIU Opposes CJI Surya Kant’s Convocation Invitation After NALSAR Row

Yash Breaks Silence On Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 Crore Budget: ‘It Is A Misconception’

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2026 Released; Know How To Download, Raise Objections By August 18

Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Temporary Memory Loss After Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Stunt, Says ‘Part Of That Experience’ Is Missing

Man Dies 2 Days After Assault Over Son’s School Infrastructure Video

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About 20-Year Age Gap With Shubhra Shetty: ‘At One Point, I Tried To Push Her Away’

IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2

Varanasi Airport Firing Incident Triggers Question: Are Firearms Allowed On Flights?

Arsenal Vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch ARS vs MCI on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India and More

East Bengal vs India Army Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs INA Online and On TV In India?

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming
BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming
BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming
BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

QUICK LINKS