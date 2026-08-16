BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 (Aug 17): Check Schedule, Timings, Players, Courts and Live Streaming

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 LIVE Streaming: The BWF World Championships 2026 will get underway in New Delhi on Monday (Aug 17), with some of the biggest names in badminton set to begin their campaigns. India is hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time in 17 years, with the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium serving as the venue. PV Sindhu, the 2019 world champion and one of the biggest faces of the tournament, will be among the Indian stars in action on the opening day. Here are all the details, including the schedule of Indian players, timings, courts and live streaming information.

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Match Details

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Venue: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

9:00 AM IST Indian Players in Action: Hariharan Amsakarunan, M.R. Arjun, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi

BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Indian Players Schedule

12:20 PM IST: Hariharan Amsakarunan / M.R. Arjun vs Scott Guildea / Paul Reynolds — Men’s Doubles, R64

Hariharan Amsakarunan / M.R. Arjun vs Scott Guildea / Paul Reynolds — Men’s Doubles, R64 4:30 PM IST: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Paula Lopez / Lucia Rodriguez — Women’s Doubles, R64

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Paula Lopez / Lucia Rodriguez — Women’s Doubles, R64 5:20 PM IST: Pusarla V. Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble — Women’s Singles, R64

Pusarla V. Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble — Women’s Singles, R64 6:10 PM IST: Shi Yu Qi (1) vs Ayush Shetty — Men’s Singles, R64

Shi Yu Qi (1) vs Ayush Shetty — Men’s Singles, R64 7:00 PM IST: Nikol Carulla / Carmen Maria Jimenez vs Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi — Women’s Doubles, R64

Where to Watch BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Live on TV?

Badminton fans in India can watch the live telecast of the BWF World Championships 2026 on Sports18 TV Network. Coverage of the opening day will begin with matches getting underway at 9:00 AM IST.

How to Watch BWF World Championship 2026 Day 1 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2026 on JioHotstar. The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the matches from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

PV Sindhu in Action on Day 1

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will begin her women’s singles campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the first round. The Indian ninth seed will be aiming to make a strong start on home soil as she bids for another deep run at the World Championships. Sindhu won the women’s singles world title in 2019.

Ayush Shetty Faces Top Seed Shi Yu Qi

Ayush Shetty faces one of the toughest assignments of the opening day as he takes on top seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the men’s singles first round. Shi enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will be among the leading contenders for the men’s singles title.

Other Indian Players in Action

India will also have strong representation in the doubles events on Day 1. Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun will face Ireland’s Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds in the men’s doubles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will meet Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez in the women’s doubles. Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi will take on Spain’s Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez in another women’s doubles first-round encounter.