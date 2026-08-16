LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

The 2026 BWF World Championships are all set to begin in India's national capital, with the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena hosting the 30th edition of badminton's marquee event from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23. The tournament is returning to India for the first time since 2009, when Hyderabad hosted the championships. Despite being badminton's most prestigious individual tournament, the BWF World Championships differ from other big events in sports.

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton's Apex Tournament? Know More
BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton's Apex Tournament? Know More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 15:37 IST

BWF World Championship 2026: The 2026 BWF World Championships are all set to begin in India’s national capital, with the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena hosting the 30th edition of badminton’s marquee event from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23. The tournament is returning to India for the first time since 2009, when Hyderabad hosted the championships. Despite being badminton’s most prestigious individual tournament, the BWF World Championships differ from other big events in sports.

Why Does BWF Not Provide Prize Money to Winners?

The BWF World Championships are different from regular BWF World Tour events because they are a Grade 1 Major Event. The tournament’s primary purpose is to crown official world champions across men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles rather than distribute a commercial prize purse. BWF regulations separately provide for prize funds at sanctioned tournaments, but the World Championships are not structured around a prize-money payout.

You Might Be Interested In

Instead, winning the World Championships brings players the ultimate recognition in badminton, a gold medal and 14,500 BWF ranking points. The runner-up earns 12,500 points, while the losing semi-finalists receive 10,500 points each. These points are among the biggest rewards available in the sport and are equal to the points awarded at the Olympic Games.

How Are Badminton Players Rewarded at the World Championships?

Although there is no direct prize purse from the BWF World Championships, players can benefit financially from their success through other avenues. A world title significantly enhances a player’s profile, commercial value and opportunities for sponsorship and endorsement deals. Players may also receive support or incentives from their national federations, sponsors or other agreements, depending on their country and individual contracts.

Why Are Ranking Points Important in Badminton?

BWF ranking points are crucial because they determine a player’s position in the world rankings and can influence tournament qualification and seeding. A strong ranking can help players secure better seedings and potentially more favourable draws at major events. The 2026 BWF World Championships will be held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, with India’s leading shuttlers including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen among the players expected to attract major attention on home soil.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More
Tags: BWF World Championshipshome-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

BWF World Championships: From PV Sindhu to Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda — List of Indian Players in Action

Australia’s WTC Final Qualification Scenario: Check What Baggy Greens Need to Reach Summit Clash After Defeat to Bangladesh

Fatima Sana Returns To Lead As Pakistan Name Squads For Asian Games 2026 And Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Ravindra Jadeja Recalls ‘My Confidence Was Literally Disturbed’, Opens Up On Early Days Of His Test Career

Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

LATEST NEWS

Indian Navy Sailor, Wife And Two Children Found Dead In Mumbai Home: What Happened?

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For Pralay In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins His Next Big Thriller

Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

Instagram Friendship, Hotel Meeting, Then Alleged Assault: What Happened To 22-Year-Old Makeup Artist?

Yash Says Wife Radhika Pandit Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Toxic Intimate Scenes: ‘She Won’t Be Happy…’

Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

‘Don’t Perform Anjanam’: Thief Returns Rs 19 Lakh After Stealing Cash And Gold In Narasaraopet

Sonam Bajwa Birthday: Rs 8,500 First Pay, Air Hostess Job And Bollywood Rejections — How She Became Punjabi Cinema’s Leading Lady

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More
BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More
BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More
BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

QUICK LINKS