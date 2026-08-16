BWF World Championship 2026: Why There is No Prize Money for Badminton’s Apex Tournament? Know More

BWF World Championship 2026: The 2026 BWF World Championships are all set to begin in India’s national capital, with the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena hosting the 30th edition of badminton’s marquee event from Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23. The tournament is returning to India for the first time since 2009, when Hyderabad hosted the championships. Despite being badminton’s most prestigious individual tournament, the BWF World Championships differ from other big events in sports.

Why Does BWF Not Provide Prize Money to Winners?

The BWF World Championships are different from regular BWF World Tour events because they are a Grade 1 Major Event. The tournament’s primary purpose is to crown official world champions across men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles rather than distribute a commercial prize purse. BWF regulations separately provide for prize funds at sanctioned tournaments, but the World Championships are not structured around a prize-money payout.

Instead, winning the World Championships brings players the ultimate recognition in badminton, a gold medal and 14,500 BWF ranking points. The runner-up earns 12,500 points, while the losing semi-finalists receive 10,500 points each. These points are among the biggest rewards available in the sport and are equal to the points awarded at the Olympic Games.

How Are Badminton Players Rewarded at the World Championships?

Although there is no direct prize purse from the BWF World Championships, players can benefit financially from their success through other avenues. A world title significantly enhances a player’s profile, commercial value and opportunities for sponsorship and endorsement deals. Players may also receive support or incentives from their national federations, sponsors or other agreements, depending on their country and individual contracts.

Why Are Ranking Points Important in Badminton?

BWF ranking points are crucial because they determine a player’s position in the world rankings and can influence tournament qualification and seeding. A strong ranking can help players secure better seedings and potentially more favourable draws at major events. The 2026 BWF World Championships will be held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, with India’s leading shuttlers including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen among the players expected to attract major attention on home soil.