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Home > Sports News > BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results

BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results

India's 21-year-old star shuttler Ayush Shetty pulled off a major upset on Monday, defeating top seed and defending world champion Shi Yu Qi of China in a thrilling three-game match at the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi. Playing in front of a packed home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the World No. 22 Indian held his nerve to beat the Chinese star 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in the Men's Singles Round of 64.

BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No 1 Shi Yu Qi in Thriller; PV Sindhu, An Se-young Make Winning Start
BWF World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No 1 Shi Yu Qi in Thriller; PV Sindhu, An Se-young Make Winning Start

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-17 21:00 IST

India’s 21-year-old star shuttler Ayush Shetty pulled off a major upset on Monday, defeating top seed and defending world champion Shi Yu Qi of China in a thrilling three-game match at the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi. Playing in front of a packed home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the World No. 22 Indian held his nerve to beat the Chinese star 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in the Men’s Singles Round of 64. On the other hand, ace shuttler PV Sindhu made a strong start at the 2026 BWF World Championships, beating Ireland’s Sophia Noble in straight games.

Ayush Shetty Stuns Shi Yu Qi 

Shetty started strongly, using powerful smashes and sharp net play to put Shi under pressure. He controlled the opening game and took it comfortably 21-14.

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However, Shetty faced difficulties after the players switched sides. Struggling with his cross-court clears, he sent several shots long, allowing Shi to settle into his rhythm. The Chinese World No. 1 capitalised on the mistakes and quickly built a lead and eventually levelled the match with a 21-13 win.

The deciding game was closely fought. Shetty built an 11-5 lead at the interval, but Shi fought back in the final stages. The Indian, however, stayed calm under pressure and won the decider 21-19 to complete a stunning upset and knock the World No. 1 out of the tournament.

The victory also gave Shetty some revenge after losing to Shi in the Badminton Asia Championships final earlier this year. Shetty will now look to continue his impressive run in the Round of 32.

PV Sindhu in R32

Playing in front of her home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sindhu won the women’s singles Round of 64 match 21-7, 21-11. The day also saw Ayush Shetty and An Se-young book their place in the next round of the BWF World Championships. Sindhu controlled the match from the beginning, using accurate drop shots and powerful smashes. Noble struggled to keep up with Sindhu’s speed and attacking play. Sindhu won the first game comfortably and continued her dominance in the second game. She stopped Noble’s comeback attempts and finished the match with ease.

With this win, Sindhu has reached the Round of 32. She will next face Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang on Tuesday. Notably, Sindhu has an impressive record at the BWF World Championships, having won five medals, one gold, two silver, and two bronze, to equal China’s Zhang Ning for the most women’s singles medals in the tournament’s history.

In the Women’s Doubles Round of 64, Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand began their 2026 BWF World Championships campaign with a comfortable win over Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the World No. 39 pair secured a convincing 21-9, 21-13 victory in just over 30 minutes. Treesa and Gayatri dominated from the start. Treesa’s powerful smashes and Gayatri’s quick play at the net helped them win the first game easily. Treesa and Gayatri will now face American pair Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

(Inputs From Agencies)

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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results
Tags: ayush shettyBWF World Championships 2026PV Sindhu

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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results
BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results
BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results
BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results

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