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Home > Sports News > Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results

Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results

India's Lakshya Sen made a winning start to the BWF World Championships 2026 after he defeated Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in the Round of 64 on Tuesday (Aug 18). Having dropped the opening game 16-21, Lakshya made a stunning comeback to win the match 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 and book his place in the next round of the BWF World Championships currently held in New Delhi. The Indian contingent had mixed success on the day as Treesa-Gayatri advanced into the next round, but Kavipriya-Simran bowed out.

BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare to Make Winning Start; Treesa-Gayatri Advance, Kavipriya-Simran Bow Out
BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare to Make Winning Start; Treesa-Gayatri Advance, Kavipriya-Simran Bow Out

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 20:03 IST

India’s Lakshya Sen made a winning start to the BWF World Championships 2026 after he defeated Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria in the Round of 64 on Tuesday (Aug 18). Having dropped the opening game 16-21, Lakshya made a stunning comeback to win the match 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 and book his place in the next round of the BWF World Championships currently held in New Delhi. The Indian contingent had mixed success on the day as Treesa-Gayatri advanced into the next round, but Kavipriya-Simran bowed out. 

Lakshya Sen in R32

Playing in the opening round, the Indian shuttler made a slow start as he dropped the opening game. His Austrian counterpart was fluent in the early proceedings but lost momentum at the midway point of the second game. With Lakshya trailing 7-8 in the second game, pressure mounted on the star Indian player. 

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However, this turned out to be the turning point as the 25-year-old won 17 consecutive points, 14 of which saw him close the second game. Interestingly, the Indian shuttler won 35 of the next 39 points to book his place in the next round. 

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued India’s progress at the BWF World Championships 2026 with a straight-game victory over the 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee of the USA, while Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi’s campaign ended with a defeat to Bulgaria’s Stoeva sisters in the women’s doubles Round of 32 here on Tuesday.

Treesa-Gayatri in next round

Treesa and Gayatri produced a composed performance at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, defeating the American pair of Lam and Lee 21-15, 21-12 to book their place in the Round of 16.
The Indian pair, ranked 39th in the world, maintained control through both games and did not allow their American opponents to build sustained pressure. After taking the opening game 21-15, Treesa and Gayatri stepped up their attacking play to close out the second 21-12.

Kavipriya and Simran, meanwhile, could not replicate their opening-round success as they went down 7-21, 14-21 to Bulgarian sisters Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva. The Indian pair had entered the Round of 32 after defeating Spain’s Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez 22-20, 21-14 on the opening day. However, the experienced Stoeva sisters took control early and wrapped up the contest in straight games, bringing Kavipriya and Simran’s home World Championships campaign to an end.

The women’s doubles results came after a mixed start for India on Day 2.

Unnati Hooda provided an early positive result in women’s singles, defeating Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar 22-20, 21-16 in her opening-round match.

Earlier, India’s mixed doubles campaign suffered two setbacks. Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, last-minute reserve entrants, lost a closely fought contest that featured a rare Golden Point at 29-29. The Indians also had opportunities in the deciding game but were unable to convert them.

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Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results
Tags: BWF World Championships 2026

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Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results
Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results
Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results
Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results

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