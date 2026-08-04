BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: Date, Time, Top Seeds, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty And Full Details

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: The draw ceremony for the BWF World Championships 2026 will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 5, ahead of the prestigious tournament scheduled from August 17 to 23 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. India will have two entries in all five categories, with PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto all receiving seedings. Fresh off her Japan Open triumph, Sindhu has been seeded ninth in women’s singles, while the star men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag will enter the tournament as the fifth seeds. Here is everything you need to know about the draw, seedings, venue, date and India’s seeded shuttlers.

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: Date, Time and Venue

Event: BWF World Championships 2026 Draw

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 2:30 PM IST

2:30 PM IST Venue: Le Méridien, Windsor Place, Janpath, New Delhi

Le Méridien, Windsor Place, Janpath, New Delhi Tournament Dates: August 17-23, 2026

August 17-23, 2026 Tournament Venue: Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi

BWF World Championships 2026: India’s Seeded Entries

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty – 5th Seed

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty – 5th Seed Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu – 9th Seed

PV Sindhu – 9th Seed Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen – 14th Seed

Lakshya Sen – 14th Seed Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto – 15th Seed

Top Seeds at BWF World Championships 2026

Men’s Singles: Shi Yuqi (China)

Women’s Singles: An Se Young (South Korea)

Men’s Doubles: Kim Won Ho / Seo Seung Jae (South Korea)

Women’s Doubles: Liu Sheng Shu / Tan Ning (China)

Mixed Doubles: Feng Yan Zhe / Huang Dong Ping (China)

What to Know About the Draw?

The qualification for the BWF World Championships 2026 was determined using the BWF World Rankings published on April 28, 2026, while the tournament seedings were finalized based on the rankings released on July 28, 2026. The draw ceremony on August 5 will determine the opening-round opponents for all qualified players, although the seedings could still change if any seeded player withdraws before the draw is conducted.

India’s Challenge at BWF World Championships 2026

India heads into the home World Championships with strong medal hopes across multiple categories. PV Sindhu will look to carry the momentum from her Japan Open title, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to add a maiden World Championships crown to their growing list of achievements. Lakshya Sen and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will also hope to make deep runs as India fields two entries in each of the five disciplines.