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Home > Sports News > BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: India's top badminton stars have been handed challenging draws for the BWF World Championships 2026, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from August 17 to August 23. While the hosts will enjoy home support, medal hopefuls PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto all face difficult routes against some of the world's leading shuttlers. Here is a complete look at India's draw, projected paths and opening-round fixtures.

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here
BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 19:43 IST

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: India’s top badminton stars have been handed challenging draws for the BWF World Championships 2026, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from August 17 to August 23. While the hosts will enjoy home support, medal hopefuls PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto all face difficult routes against some of the world’s leading shuttlers. Here is a complete look at India’s draw, projected paths and opening-round fixtures.

PV Sindhu Handed Tough Women’s Singles Draw

Two-time Olympic medallist and ninth seed PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the opening round. If she advances, Sindhu is projected to face third seed Wang Zhi Yi of China in the Round of 16 before a possible quarterfinal clash against Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani. She has also been placed in the same half of the draw as reigning Olympic champion An Se Young, making her path to the semifinals particularly challenging.

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Teenage sensation Unnati Hooda will make her World Championships debut against Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar. Should she continue her impressive run, the young Indian could meet Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty Face Difficult Men’s Singles Route

Fourteenth seed Lakshya Sen opens his campaign against Austria’s Collins Filimon. While the opening match appears favourable, the competition becomes significantly tougher thereafter, with a projected meeting against second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the third round. A potential quarterfinal against France’s Alex Lanier or Christo Popov could also await.

Youngster Ayush Shetty arguably faces the toughest opening assignment among the Indian contingent as he takes on world No. 1 and top seed Shi Yuqi of China in the Round of 64. Shi has dominated their recent meetings and enters the contest with a perfect head-to-head record over the Indian.

Satwik-Chirag Receive Bye But Quarterfinal Test Awaits

India’s biggest medal hopes, fifth-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have received a first-round bye and will begin directly in the Round of 32 against the winners of the Scotland vs Thailand tie.

If the seedings hold, the Indian pair could face either China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang or Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in what promises to be a blockbuster quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, seeded 15th, have also received a first-round bye and will begin their campaign in the Round of 32.

India’s Opening Fixtures at BWF World Championships 2026

  • Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen (14) vs Collins Filimon (Austria)
  • Men’s Singles: Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yuqi (China, 1)
  • Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble (Ireland)
  • Women’s Singles: Unnati Hooda vs Thet Htar Thuzar (Myanmar)
  • Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (5) – Bye (Round of 32 vs winners of Scotland vs Thailand)
  • Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Paula Lopez / Luca Rodriguez (Spain)
  • Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto (15) – Bye

BWF World Championships 2026: Tournament Details

  • Tournament: BWF World Championships 2026
  • Dates: August 17-23, 2026
  • Venue: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi
  • Categories: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles
  • Mascot: Peacko
  • Tickets: Available on BookMyShow starting from ₹499
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BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here
Tags: BWF World Championships 2026

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BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

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BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here
BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here
BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here
BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

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