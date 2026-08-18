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Home > Sports News > BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

BWF World Championships 2026 continues in New Delhi with Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda and several Indian shuttlers in action on August 18. Check India’s badminton schedule, match timings, women’s and men’s singles, doubles fixtures, live streaming and TV details.

Unnati Hooda and Lakshya Sen in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Unnati Hooda and Lakshya Sen in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 09:36 IST

India Schedule (18 August) at BWF World Championships 2026: The BWF World Championships 2026 resumed yesterday, on 18th August 2020 at New Delhi when several Indian badminton players tried their luck in reaching the next stage before their home crowd at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Hosting such a prestigious event in India was not only a matter of pride but brought back the excitement of the 2009 edition when it last took place there, and it is going to be a grand occasion to witness the badminton icons on court competing against each other in all five disciplines.

The challenge of India on day 2 shall be led by Lakshya Sen, ace player of men’s singles, and women’s singles player Unnati Hooda. The singles players and Indian doubles teams are looking forward to participating as well when the preliminary matches of the categories are being played.

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Lakshya Sen Eyes Strong Start at BWF World Championships 2026

Lakshya Sen is expected to perform well in the tournament and become a key contender for the top ranks in India. Having won a World Championships medal before, he has trained really hard for this competition and will try every possible way to maximize the advantages of the backing of the fans who have traveled all the way to watch their favorite. In his 24 years of life, he has demonstrated really good form throughout the season and now he is going to be a big one at this competition as long as his progress goes smoothly and he makes the correct choices at every stage.

BWF World Championships: Unnati Hooda Continues Dream Run

Unnati Hooda, a promising teenage player who has already captured India’s attention, is one of the brightest Indian players at these championships. As she makes her debut at the Worlds, she aims to take advantage of the home comforts and get a feel of top-level competition overseas. No doubt her games in and out of India’s courts will be keenly followed by badminton enthusiasts looking for a new face.

Indian Shuttlers Schedule For August 18

Multiple Indian shuttlers will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2026. Here is a look at the schedule of the Indian players on 18th August: 

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen – 2:30 PM

Women’s Singles

Unnati Hooda – 11:00 AM

Women’s Doubles

Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi – 1:30 PM

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela – 2:00 PM

Mixed Doubles

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde – 10:00 AM

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh – 11:40 AM

Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 in India?

Badminton fans in India can watch the BWF World Championships 2026 across Star Sports network on their Television. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the tournament is also available on JioHotstar. The World Championships in New Delhi runs from August 17 to August 23.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results

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BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming
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BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming
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BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming
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