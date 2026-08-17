BWF World Championships 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch PV Sindhu in Action? Check Match Timings

PV Sindhu Live Streaming: The 2026 BWF World Championships will be held on Monday, 17 August at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, thereby starting India’s hosting of one of badminton’s biggest events after a period of 17 years. The mainstay of India’s team will be former world champion PV Sindhu, who is preparing for a possible sixth medal at the World Championships, which will be a new record.

Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medalist and is one of the best in the world. Her first match will be against Irish opponent Sophia Noble, who has been in the spotlight in the first-round matches. The Indian superstar is one of the country’s biggest medal hopes with Lakshya Sen. Besides that, the men’s doubles of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are expected as well.

PV Sindhu Match Timing at BWF World Championships 2026

PV Sindhu has a first-round encounter against Sophia Noble from Ireland. Sindhu’s encounter, which kicks off the women’s singles event, will happen on Day 1 of the tournament. All Indian matches are going to be played on Court 1, and the first day’s play starts at 9:00 AM IST. Sindhu’s match is set for 2:00 PM.

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble Match Details

Match: PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble

Tournament: BWF World Championships 2026

Round: Women’s Singles First Round

Date: August 17, 2026

Venue: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch PV Sindhu Matches in BWF World Championships?

The tournament will be broadcast live on:

Star Sports Select 1 HD

Star Sports Select 1

Star Sports 1

Fans can live stream all matches, including PV Sindhu’s opening-round clash, on JioHotstar.

BWF World Championships 2026: India’s Schedule for Day 1

Here is a look at India’s schedule at BWF World Championships 2026 on 17th August:

12:20 PM IST: Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun vs Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds — Men’s Doubles, R64

4:30 PM IST: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez — Women’s Doubles, R64

5:20 PM IST: Pusarla V. Sindhu (9) vs Sophia Noble — Women’s Singles, R64

6:10 PM IST: Shi Yu Qi (1) vs Ayush Shetty — Men’s Singles, R64

7:00 PM IST: Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez vs Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi — Women’s Doubles, R64

BWF World Championship 2026: Can PV Sindhu Create History in New Delhi?

Sindhu enters the tournament chasing a unique milestone. The two-time Olympic medallist is aiming to become the first women’s singles player to win six medals at the BWF World Championships. Playing in front of a home crowd, the 31-year-old will look to make a strong start and add another chapter to her illustrious career.

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