BWF World Championships 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Unnati Hooda in Action? Check Match Timings

BWF World Championship 2026: After PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty made a victorious start in the opening day of BWF Championship 2026, Unnati Hooda will also be determined to make an impact when she takes on Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar on August 18, Tuesday. The singles round will take place at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi as Hooda eyes a progress to the next round.

The youngster is arguably one of the biggest names and carries the expectations of many. At the tender age of 14 years old, Hooda became the youngest to clinch BWF World Tour title as she emerged victorious in the Odisha Open in 2022. Ever since that, she has broken into the BWF top 20 rankings, thereby becoming only the teenage Indian woman after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to accomplish the milestone. Her major title wins include winning the Odisha Open in 2022, Abu Dhabi Masters in 2023, Odisha Masters in 2025 and the Polish Open in 2026.

Notably, she had also beaten PV Sindhu on her way to the quarterfinals of major elite BWF Super 1000 events. Additionally, the 18-year-old athlete clinched silver medals at the Badminton Asia Junior U17 and U15 Championships. Moreover, Hooda has represented India on big-ticket events like the Uber Cup. Meanwhile, her only encounter against Thet Htar Thuzar came during the semi-finals of the Abu Dhabi Masters on October 20, 2023. Hooda had beaten her opponent on that occasion in straight games 21–18, 21–12. Hence, Htar Thuzar will be keen to beat the Indian teenage prodigy on this occasion.

When will the BWF Championship match 2026 between Unnati Hooda and Thet Htar Thuzar begin?

As per the current schedule, the match is slated to begin at 11:20 am IST.

Where to watch the BWF Championship match 2026 between Unnati Hooda and Thet Htar Thuzar in India, Malaysia and Worldwide?

For fans in India, the live telecast will be available on Sports18, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

Fans in Malaysia can catch the action Live on Astro.

Fans belonging to the remaining countries can stream it live on BWF TV (YouTube).