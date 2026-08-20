BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

India Schedule (20 August) at BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty lead India’s charge in the Round of 16 in Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles, respectively. India’s challenge at the BWF World Championships 2026 continues on Thursday, August 20, with top Indians PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty playing in the pre-quarterfinals at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi. Both players secured their place in the round of 16 with stunning performances yesterday.

PV Sindhu Looks to Continue Strong Run

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu looks good so far at the championships. The ex-world champion defeated Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 21-16, 21-17 in straight games and reached the Round of 16. The second game was the one where the player really challenged her, but Sindhu trusted her experience to win the match in two games.

The 31-year-old is still the Indian star in the medal race and is off to a promising start with a series of matches where she could earn a medal. Her mastery of the rally and her ability to be calm and collected when the game becomes critical are things the opponents will have to look out for from now on as the competition reaches the phase where only the best will remain.

Ayush Shetty Continues Dream Campaign

Ayush Shetty has probably taken over as one of the key highlights during the championship. The young 21-year-old has defeated the defending champion and World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the first round, which was definitely quite an upset. This win was his first-ever victory against the Chinese player, so it really marks his introduction at the worldwide level.

Afterwards, the Indian shuttler has once again impressed with a very dominating show in the Round of 32, beating the Sri Lankan Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10.

As his self-confidence was growing by the minute and the crowd that was cheering for him gave him extra motivation on the court, Ayush is expected to go ahead in the Quarter finals convinced that he will be extending his good performance record.

Indian Shuttlers Schedule For August 20

Multiple Indian shuttlers will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2026. Here is a look at the schedule of the Indian players on 20th August:

Men’s Singles

Ayush Shetty – 12:50 PM

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu – 1:10 PM

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – 1:30 PM

Women’s Doubles

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand – 10:50 AM

Mixed Doubles

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila – 11:50 AM

Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 in India?

Badminton fans in India can watch the BWF World Championships 2026 across the Star Sports network on their televisions. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the tournament is also available on JioHotstar. The World Championships in New Delhi run from August 17 to August 23.

Also Read: Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu Reach Round of 16; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Crash Out