LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty headline India’s campaign in the BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Arena. Sindhu continues her medal quest, while giant-killer Ayush aims to extend his dream run after stunning World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the opening round.

PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty in frame. Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 08:28 IST

India Schedule (20 August) at BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty lead India’s charge in the Round of 16 in Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles, respectively. India’s challenge at the BWF World Championships 2026 continues on Thursday, August 20, with top Indians PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty playing in the pre-quarterfinals at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi. Both players secured their place in the round of 16 with stunning performances yesterday. 

PV Sindhu Looks to Continue Strong Run

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu looks good so far at the championships. The ex-world champion defeated Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 21-16, 21-17 in straight games and reached the Round of 16. The second game was the one where the player really challenged her, but Sindhu trusted her experience to win the match in two games. 

You Might Be Interested In

The 31-year-old is still the Indian star in the medal race and is off to a promising start with a series of matches where she could earn a medal. Her mastery of the rally and her ability to be calm and collected when the game becomes critical are things the opponents will have to look out for from now on as the competition reaches the phase where only the best will remain.

Ayush Shetty Continues Dream Campaign

Ayush Shetty has probably taken over as one of the key highlights during the championship. The young 21-year-old has defeated the defending champion and World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in the first round, which was definitely quite an upset. This win was his first-ever victory against the Chinese player, so it really marks his introduction at the worldwide level.

Afterwards, the Indian shuttler has once again impressed with a very dominating show in the Round of 32, beating the Sri Lankan Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10.

As his self-confidence was growing by the minute and the crowd that was cheering for him gave him extra motivation on the court, Ayush is expected to go ahead in the Quarter finals convinced that he will be extending his good performance record. 

Indian Shuttlers Schedule For August 20

Multiple Indian shuttlers will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2026. Here is a look at the schedule of the Indian players on 20th August: 

Men’s Singles

Ayush Shetty – 12:50 PM

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu – 1:10 PM

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – 1:30 PM

Women’s Doubles

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand – 10:50 AM

Mixed Doubles

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila – 11:50 AM

Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 in India?

Badminton fans in India can watch the BWF World Championships 2026 across the Star Sports network on their televisions. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the tournament is also available on JioHotstar. The World Championships in New Delhi run from August 17 to August 23.

Also Read: Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu Reach Round of 16; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Crash Out

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi
Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More

Barcelona vs Al Ahly Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More

IND vs AFG T20I Series: FIFA World Cup-Style Coverage Comes to India, AI Cameras, 3D Replays, Spidercam | Details Inside

IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Report: India Beat Pakistan 5-3 in High-Scoring Thriller, Seal Second-Round Qualification

Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Ayush Shetty, PV Sindhu Reach Round of 16; Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda Crash Out

LATEST NEWS

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

Kenya Helicopter Crash Kills 7, Including 5 Americans And Ecuador Intelligence Chief

US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J&K ‘Part Of India’ During Srinagar Visit; Pakistan Strongly Protests

4 Men Hold Woman at Knifepoint, Flee With Rs 75 Lakh From Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Home

Saurav Das Backs ‘Legal Cockroaches’ Protest: Why Are They Demanding Manan Mishra’s Resignation Over NALSAR Row?

He Gave Rs 20, But Was It a Bribe? Why Supreme Court Acquitted 2 Gujarat Employees After 30 Years

Need to Make NEET-UG Examination System More Stronger: Supreme Court

Mashaal March commenced on August 12 and will pass through all districts before reaching its destination on September 5: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’

Lakshmi Yojana Big Update: Delhi Women to Get Pension Letters Before Rs 2,500 Payments Begin

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi
BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi
BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi
BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty Lead India’s Round of 16 Challenge in New Delhi

QUICK LINKS