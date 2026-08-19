BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Lead India’s Round of 32 Charge in New Delhi

India Schedule (19 August) at BWF World Championships 2026: The 2026 BWF World Championships is in its Round of 32 on Wednesday, August 19, and a number of Indian badminton players are expected to make further progress at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. With a successful first couple of days in the matches, India’s top shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and others, will be the big attractions today.

PV Sindhu, who is a former world champion, handled her first match comfortably and now finds herself facing a stronger opponent in the hope of collecting yet another World Championships medal to add to her brilliant accomplishments. Lakshya Sen, however, will see to it that he uses the initial good performance to his advantage to get further in the world stage of this prestigious tournament.

The World Championships are back in India now, for the 17th year in a row, with the New Delhi event running from August 17 to August 23. The Indian crowd will have many more opportunities to support the local players competing in the event on Tuesday night.

PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang (Canada)

PV Sindhu will square off against Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang in the women’s singles, Round of 32. A previous Olympic bronze and silver medallist and one of India’s biggest medal prospects, she will look to go further in the competition and do it on Indian soil.

Lakshya Sen vs Kenta Nishimoto (Japan)

Lakshya Sen will meet Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto at the men’s singles Round of 32. The Indian ace delivered a great first-round and should show another excellent performance to advance to the next stage.

Indian Shuttlers Schedule For August 19

Multiple Indian shuttlers will be in action on the second day of the BWF World Championships 2026. Here is a look at the schedule of the Indian players on 19th August:

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen – 12:00 PM

Ayush Shetty – 12:20 PM

Women’s Singles

Unnati Hooda – 11:30 AM

PV Sindhu – 12:40 PM

Men’s Doubles

Arjun M.R. and Hariharan Amsakarunan – 11:10 AM

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – 1:00 PM

Mixed Doubles

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila – 9:40 AM

Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 in India?

Badminton fans in India can watch the BWF World Championships 2026 across the Star Sports network on their televisions. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the tournament is also available on JioHotstar. The World Championships in New Delhi run from August 17 to August 23.

Also Read: Badminton World Championships 2026 Results: Lakshya Sen Survives Scare, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Advance; Indian Shuttlers Post Mixed Results