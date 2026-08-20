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Home > Sports News > BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal

BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal

India's women's doubles duo, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, produced a clinical straight-game victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 on Thursday (Aug 20). The world No. 39 pair defeated Japan's seventh-seeded duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16, 21-12 in their Round of 16 encounter at the Indra Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the natonal capital.

BWF World Championships 2026: Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly Stun Iwanaga-Nakanishi To Reach Quarterfinal, Step Closer to Medals
BWF World Championships 2026: Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly Stun Iwanaga-Nakanishi To Reach Quarterfinal, Step Closer to Medals

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 15:07 IST

India’s women’s doubles duo, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, produced a clinical straight-game victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 on Thursday (Aug 20). The world No. 39 pair defeated Japan’s seventh-seeded duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16, 21-12 in their Round of 16 encounter at the Indra Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the natonal capital.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Stun 

Treesa and Gayatri set the tempo early in the opening game, asserting authority with sharp play. Despite disciplined defence from the Japanese pair, the Indians maintained a steady cushion, closing out the first game 21-16. The second game saw the Indian duo widen the gap quickly. With momentum firmly on their side, they sealed the 21-12 win to book their place in the tournament’s last eight. 

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“I think getting on court, definitely there’s a little pressure, but it’s the kind of pressure you enjoy because you’re playing in Delhi. So yeah, even in the first set we were down 13-16, but then we got some tips from our coaches and I think yeah after that we’ve implemented it pretty well. So yeah, I think I’m super happy. Even in the second game there were a few… it was pretty tricky, neck-to-neck, but then yeah, I’m glad we could stay calm and pull the game off,” Gopichand told reporters.

“I think at one point we were under pressure, the crowd was carrying us. So I just want to thank them and I just want them to keep believing in us and I hope to give them more reasons to celebrate,” she added.

Jolly-Gayatri Tournament So Far

Earlier, in the Round of 32 clash, Jolly and Gopichand registered a straight-game victory over the 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee of the USA on Tuesday. Treesa and Gayatri produced a composed performance at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, defeating the American pair of Lam and Lee 21-15, 21-12 to book their place in the Round of 16. The Indian pair maintained control through both games and did not allow their American opponents to build sustained pressure. After taking the opening game 21-15, Treesa and Gayatri stepped up their attacking play to close out the second 21-12.

Notably, the shuttlers had one more reason to celebrate as they were named among the recipients of the Arjuna Award for 2025. The women’s doubles pair was among the 17 sportspersons named for the prestigious sporting honour on Tuesday morning.

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BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal
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BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal

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BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal
BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal
BWF World Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds to Reach Quarterfinals; One Win Away From Medal
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