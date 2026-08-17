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Home > Sports News > BWF World Championships 2026: Who Are India’s Top 3 Medal Contenders? PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen And…

BWF World Championships 2026: Who Are India’s Top 3 Medal Contenders? PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen And…

India enters the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi with strong medal hopes led by PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty. Sindhu targets a historic sixth World Championships medal, while Lakshya and Satwik-Chirag chase podium finishes on home soil.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in frame. Image Credit: ANI
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 13:58 IST

India at BWF World Championships 2026: Badminton powerhouse India will host the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, starting from 17th August. Playing at home in front of a gigantic crowd, Indian shuttlers will be expected to fight for multiple medals across events during the Championships. Five-time World Championship medalists, PV Sindhu will lead the charge for the home team in the Women’s Singles event. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will be aiming to script history as another podium finish will see her become the first player in Women’s Singles to win six medals. 

Apart from Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, despite being handed a tough draw, will lead India’s hopes for a medal at the World Championships. Since missing out on a podium finish in the Paris Olympics, Sen has been banging on the door. Meanwhile, India’s Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in contention for a podium finish.

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BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu Targets History

PV Sindhu will return to a familiar hunting ground as she has finally found some form in recent times. The Indian shuttler won the Japan Open and finished runner-up in the China Open in July. She will be in action for the first time since the two tournaments. Playing in front of a crowd that will be right behind her, Sindhu will be expected to finish on the podium and create history by winning her sixth medal in the BWF World Championships. 

She will be kicking off her campaign against Ireland’s Sophia Noble in the Round of 64 on the opening day of the competition. Given her experience and recent success, Sindhu will be India’s biggest hope of winning a medal at the event. 

BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen Aims Repeat of 2021

Lakshya Sen’s biggest success in Men’s singles came in the 2021 World Championships; since then, the shuttler has been aiming for global success. He came close during the Paris Olympics, where he finished fourth. Playing at home, Sen would be aiming for a medal. However, if recent results are anything to go by, it could be a tricky affair for the recently turned 25-year-old. Since May, playing in the BWF Tour, Sen’s best finish has been the quarter-finals. 

Lakshya Sen will be kicking off his campaign against Austria’s C.V. Filimon. While he will be expected to go past the Austrian shuttler, Sen could meet former World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Round of 16, making his journey to a medal difficult. 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty received some good news before taking the court. The Indian male duo received a bye in the Men’s Doubles. The fifth seeds in the current championships, both Rankireddy and Shetty will be among India’s biggest medal hopes. 

The two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships would be keen on changing the colour of a possible medal in Delhi. They will face Scotland’s Adam Pringle and Alexander Dunn in the Round of 32. 

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch PV Sindhu in Action? Check Match Timings

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BWF World Championships 2026: Who Are India’s Top 3 Medal Contenders? PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen And…
Tags: BWF World Championships 2026Chirag ShettyLakshya SenPV SindhuSatwiksairaj Rankireddy

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BWF World Championships 2026: Who Are India’s Top 3 Medal Contenders? PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen And…
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