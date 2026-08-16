BWF World Championships: From PV Sindhu to Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda — List of Indian Players in Action

BWF World Championships: The BWF World Championships 2026 will be held in New Delhi from August 17 to August 23, marking India’s first hosting of the world championship event since 2009. During the weeklong competition held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the shuttlers from around the world will contest for honors, and meanwhile India will present a robust team spanning all five disciplines.

PV Sindhu, who was a two-time Olympic medallist, Lakshya Sen, the prominent player in men’s singles, and the renowned men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the Indians who will spearhead the challenge. On top of these veterans, there will also be a group of young Indian badminton players like Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty attempting to impress on the biggest event platform in the global badminton arena.

BWF World Championships 2026: List of Indian Players

Men’s Singles

Lakshya Sen

H.S. Prannoy

Kidambi Srikanth

Ayush Shetty

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu

Unnati Hooda

Ishika Jaiswal

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

Hariharan Amsakarunan / Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi

Women’s Doubles

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand

Simran Singhi / Kavipriya Selvam

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran / Aadya Variyath

Ashith Surya / Amrutha Pramuthesh

Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen Lead India’s Medal Hopes

PV Sindhu will enter these Championships as the country’s most successful player at the World Championships, having won five medals in total, and gold for the first time ever in 2019. The former world champion will probably aim to get a podium finish in front of the home crowd as well.

Then again, Lakshya Sen, at 24 years of age, is India’s best bet in the men’s singles. He has had a strong season and will be hoping to perform his best on his native ground as he looks for his first-ever medal at the World Championships. Satwik and Chirag, two of the oldies, will also be the top contenders, and the pair seem to be capable of giving the world’s best men’s doubles teams a tough time.

Youngsters Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty Ready for the Big Stage

Some up-and-coming players are currently grabbing a lot of attention. Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty are two such players who are turning heads in the badminton circuit. Hooda has been quite a revelation this year and will enter the tournament as one of the top bets from India in the women’s singles. But Ayush Shetty will be starting his career in major badminton competitions at the World Championships here and will be hoping to gather lots of experience and learn the hard way by playing with top players.

The 2026 competition will most probably mark a significant turning point for badminton in India, with the team being a mix of veterans and young talents who will be doing their utmost to get India the medals at the World Championships.

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