BWF World Championships Results: Ayush Shetty’s Giant-Killing Run Ends as Alwi Farhan Knocks Out Indian Shuttler in R16

Ayush Shetty’s dream run at the BWF World Championships 2026 was halted in the Round of 16 on Thursday (Aug 20) after he suffered straight games defeat. Playing at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, Ayush was outclassed by Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan 21-19, 21-11. The defeat came after Ayush had stunned top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi in the opening round.

Ayush bows out in R16

Having dispatched Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 in just 26 minutes on Wednesday, much was expected from the Indian shuttler. However, a flat evening on Thursday saw Ayush end his run at the BWF World Championships. He gave a tough fight in the opening game but ultimately dropped it 19-21. However, there was no way back in the second game when he was completely flat and looked out of touch, losing 11-21.

On Wednesday, India’s men’s singles campaign suffered a major setback as Lakshya Sen was knocked out by USA’s world No. 92 Garret Tan. The 18-year-old American stunned the 14th-seeded Indian 19-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a thrilling second-round encounter. Unnati Hooda’s maiden World Championships campaign also came to an end after the 18-year-old lost a closely fought women’s singles Round of 32 contest to Canada’s 13th seed Michelle Li 21-11, 9-21, 21-23.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun lost 17-21, 14-21 to South Korea’s 15th-seeded Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced after defeating Macau’s Leong Lok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11.

Jolly-Gopichand Stun 7th Seeds

Earlier in the day, India’s women’s doubles duo, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, produced a clinical straight-game victory to advance to the quarterfinals. The world No. 39 pair defeated Japan’s seventh-seeded duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16, 21-12 in their Round of 16 encounter at the Indra Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the natonal capital. Treesa and Gayatri set the tempo early in the opening game, asserting authority with sharp play. Despite disciplined defence from the Japanese pair, the Indians maintained a steady cushion, closing out the first game 21-16.

The second game saw the Indian duo widen the gap quickly. With momentum firmly on their side, they sealed the 21-12 win to book their place in the tournament’s last eight.