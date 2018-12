BWF World Tour 2018: PV Sindhu clinches maiden gold after beating Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday won her maiden gold after thrashing Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 in World Tour finals. Sindhu was unstoppable throughout the tournament, in the semis she defeated former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in straight games 21-16, 25-23 in 54 minutes.