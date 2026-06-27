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Home > Sports News > Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts

Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts

Cabo Verde makes football history! The tiny island nation becomes the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup knockouts. Read their incredible story.

Cabo Verde Scripts History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts. Photo FIFA- X
Cabo Verde Scripts History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts. Photo FIFA- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 10:50 IST

Football has provided us with a new Cinderella story for the ages. Tournament debutants Cabo Verde have officially carved their name into football folklore after qualifying for the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26. After a dogged 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium on Friday night, the tiny island nation became the smallest country in history to ever qualify for the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

The Blue Sharks, with just over 500,000 people, defied all mathematical odds in a daunting Group H to be the surprise package. Cabo Verde collected three points from three tactical draws in a row, finishing second in the group behind European giants Spain, eliminating established heavyweights Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the process.

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Gritty Fight From Cabo Verde

With just one point required to seal their historic progression, Cabo Verde produced a masterclass in defensive resilience and disciplined low-block organisation. It was a tight, tactical battle in the first half with few chances, but the Blue Sharks created the better ones. Midfielder Jamiro Monteiro kept the Saudi backline on its toes, forcing custodian Mohammed Al-Owais to make some key saves.

At the other end of the pitch, 40-year-old iconic custodian from Cabo Verde, Vozinha, made a legendary shift to preserve a historic clean sheet. Vozinha was forced to save a header on the line from Mohamed Kanno in first-half stoppage time before making two world-class reflex saves against Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 66th and 92nd minutes.

Head coach Bubista’s men held out till the final whistle to become the first team since Chile in 1998 to progress from a World Cup group stage with draws in every single match. They kicked off their historic campaign with a stunning 0-0 stalemate with Spain, then a dramatic 2-2 comeback with Uruguay, before wrapping up with a celebratory night in Texas on Friday.

Cabo Verde Target Lionel Messi’s Argentina

When the final whistle blew, Houston Stadium exploded with emotion. Players wrapped themselves in flags and sobbed openly on the pitch, taking in the sheer magnitude of an island nation hitting global heights. Midfielder Deroy Duarte, who was named Man of the Match for the influential performance, summed up the collective euphoria: “I feel like I’m in a dream… anything is possible.”

But the fairytale is about to be tested to its ultimate. Cabo Verde finished second in Group H and will face Lionel Messi and defending world champions Argentina in a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash. The tournament’s smallest-ever knockout qualifier will take on the reigning kings of football in the ultimate David vs. Goliath matchup slated for July 3 in Miami.

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Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts
Tags: blue sharks round of 32 qualificationcabo verde vs argentina miamicabo verde world cup history 2026cape verde vs saudi arabia match reportderoy duarte player of the matchFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026goalkeeper vozinha saves highlightsgroup h final standings 2026smallest nation world cup knockoutsunderdogs fifa world cup knockoutsworld cup debutants group stage standings

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Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts

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Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts

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Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts
Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts
Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts
Cabo Verde Scripts Huge History In FIFA World Cup 2026, Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup Knockouts

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