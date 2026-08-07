CAF Backs Gianni Infantino Despite FIFA Forward Enterprise Controversy, Reaffirms Support After Governance Row

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee praised the report that FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafstrom provided on the “FIFA Forward Enterprise” plan and offered support to him as he fights to save his position.

In their official statement, CAF noted the content of the update, which acknowledged the errors that occurred during the creation of the proposed ‘FIFA Forward Enterprise’. Both FIFA and Infantino have come under intense scrutiny since the announcement of the FFE, a proposed entity aimed at consolidating the sale of FIFA’s commercial rights–including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing–along with the operational delivery of its tournaments.

Gianni Infantino FIFA World Cup Sale Controversy

Under the plan, FIFA intended to raise upto USD 4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in the FFE to external investors. After facing the wrath of UEFA, the Football Association and concerns from CONCACAF, FIFA rolled back the plan. Infantino and Grafstrom apologised for the errors and pledged that they would not be repeated, a review would be done and findings would be submitted to the FIFA Council during the next meeting.

CAF Extends Supprot to Gianni Infantino

The statement from CAF said, “The CAF Executive Committee (“EXCO”) unanimously endorses the “Joint Update” by the FIFA President and Secretary General on the FIFA Forward Enterprise and will continue to focus on making African Football amongst the best in the world and adhering to governance and transparency global best practices.”

“CAF has taken note of the statements in the “Joint Update” that: “we acknowledge mistakes were made in the process of the proposed establishment of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (‘FFE’). It was certainly not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and it should have been handled differently. We sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again. With this in mind, we will conduct a necessary review, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting.”

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF welcomes and endorses the “Joint Update” by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom. CAF will continue to focus on making African Football amongst the best in the world and is reaffirming its commitment to adhering to global governance, transparency and auditing best practices.”

The CAF EXCO also unanimously reconfirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and thanked him for his support for African Football over the years. President Infantino, the FIFA Secretary Grafstrom and the FIFA Administration were also thanked for organizing a very successful FIFA World Cup 2026.

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