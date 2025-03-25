Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for a shooting incident that took place in 2022.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for a shooting incident that took place in 2022. The sentencing was handed down on Monday in Santa Clara County after Velasquez pled no contest to attempted murder, felony assault, and multiple gun-related charges. He will receive credit for time already served.

The Incident: A Pursuit Fueled by Anger

The case stems from an event in February 2022, when Velasquez opened fire on a truck carrying three individuals. Among them was 46-year-old Harry Goularte, who had been accused of molesting Velasquez’s son.

According to the district attorney’s office, Velasquez engaged in an 11-mile (17.7-kilometer) car chase before firing multiple shots. While Goularte was unharmed, his stepfather, who was driving the vehicle, was struck twice.

The district attorney’s office described Velasquez’s actions as a “vigilante shooting spree.” Less than a week before the incident, Goularte had been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old at his family’s daycare center.

However, he was released without bail and placed under house arrest. At the time of the attack, Goularte was reportedly on his way to obtain an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Defense Calls Outcome ‘Bittersweet’

Velasquez’s attorney, Renee Hessling, acknowledged the weight of the verdict, calling it a “bittersweet” outcome.

“Throughout it all, Cain has shown courage and strength of character,” Hessling stated. “He has taken responsibility for his actions and has been held accountable. The sentence handed down today reflects the complexities of the situation and acknowledges the man behind the headlines.”

Velasquez has also pursued legal action against Goularte and his family’s daycare, filing a lawsuit for negligence and sexual battery.

Velasquez Reflects on His Actions

Speaking on former teammate Kyle Kingsbury’s podcast, Velasquez expressed remorse for how he handled the situation.

“We cannot put the law in our own hands,” Velasquez said. “I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people, you know? Not just to people involved, but innocent people. I understand what I did and I’m willing to do everything I have to, to pay that back.”

He also emphasized the importance of open conversations between parents and children, urging parents to listen to their kids and educate them on appropriate behavior.

Prosecutor Condemns Vigilante Justice

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen issued a statement warning against taking justice into one’s own hands.

“One man’s decision to take the law into his own hands left an innocent man wounded and endangered schoolchildren, teachers, and many others in our community,” Rosen said. “If you want to do justice in Santa Clara County, please apply for a badge.”

As Velasquez begins serving his sentence, the case continues to raise discussions about justice, parental instincts, and the consequences of acting outside the legal system.

