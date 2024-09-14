Caitlin Clark Struggles as Indiana Fever Fall to Las Vegas Aces in 86-75 Defeat

Caitlin Clark, the standout rookie and favorite to win Rookie of the Year, had a tough night on the court Wednesday as the Indiana Fever fell to the Las Vegas Aces 86-75 in Indianapolis. Despite scoring 16 points, Clark couldn’t find her usual rhythm, shooting only 6-of-22 from the field, including a disappointing 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. She added six assists and three rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to lead her team to victory.

Kelsey Mitchell Shines for Indiana

ile Clark struggled, Kelsey Mitchell stepped up, leading Indiana with 24 points. The Fever have been on a hot streak recently, with Clark averaging 25 points over the last 10 games, and the team securing a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. However, Wednesday’s game proved to be a setback for Indiana as they prepare for the postseason.

A’ja Wilson’s Record-Breaking Night

Las Vegas Aces’ MVP favorite A’ja Wilson dominated the game, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Wilson made history in the first half by breaking the WNBA single-season scoring record with a 15-foot jumper, surpassing the previous record held by Seattle’s Jewell Loyd. With five games remaining in the regular season, Wilson has racked up an impressive 956 points.

Teams to Face Off Again

Both teams will meet again on Friday, giving Clark and the Fever a chance to bounce back and refine their game before the playoffs.