Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Caitlin Clark Struggles as Indiana Fever Fall to Las Vegas Aces in 86-75 Defeat

Caitlin Clark, the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, had a tough night on the court as the Indiana Fever fell to the Las Vegas Aces

Caitlin Clark Struggles as Indiana Fever Fall to Las Vegas Aces in 86-75 Defeat

Caitlin Clark, the standout rookie and favorite to win Rookie of the Year, had a tough night on the court Wednesday as the Indiana Fever fell to the Las Vegas Aces 86-75 in Indianapolis. Despite scoring 16 points, Clark couldn’t find her usual rhythm, shooting only 6-of-22 from the field, including a disappointing 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. She added six assists and three rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to lead her team to victory.

Kelsey Mitchell Shines for Indiana

ile Clark struggled, Kelsey Mitchell stepped up, leading Indiana with 24 points. The Fever have been on a hot streak recently, with Clark averaging 25 points over the last 10 games, and the team securing a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. However, Wednesday’s game proved to be a setback for Indiana as they prepare for the postseason.

A’ja Wilson’s Record-Breaking Night

Las Vegas Aces’ MVP favorite A’ja Wilson dominated the game, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Wilson made history in the first half by breaking the WNBA single-season scoring record with a 15-foot jumper, surpassing the previous record held by Seattle’s Jewell Loyd. With five games remaining in the regular season, Wilson has racked up an impressive 956 points.

Teams to Face Off Again

Both teams will meet again on Friday, giving Clark and the Fever a chance to bounce back and refine their game before the playoffs.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup Due to Fitness Issues 

Filed under

becky hammon Caitlin Clark fever vs aces Indiana Kelsey Mitchell Las Vegas Aces

Also Read

Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

Shimla Mosque Row: Trade Union Closes Markets in Manali Over Mosque Dispute Tensions

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox