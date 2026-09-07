Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

The much-anticipated Calcutta Football League Premier Division match on September 7, Monday ended in a 1-1 draw as Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal fought in a closely-contested fixture at the Barasat Stadium in Barasat, West Bengal. Manvir Singh and Mohammad Bilal were the two goal-scorers as there wasn’t much to separate the two sides on the night.

Calcutta Football League Premier Division: Mohun Bagan take the lead against East Bengal

Mohun Bagan were the ones to take the lead in the contest after both tried to go ahead. It was in the 39th minute that the 0-0 deadlock ended when forward Manvir Singh capitalised after East Bengal goalkeeper Gourab Shaw, who was poorly positioned, allowed Green and Maroon to net the ball into the goal, giving them advantage heading into half time.

Although East Bengal followed with a strong response after half-time, problems seem to compound for the Red and Gold side, given they missed two open-goal chances. But the 64th minute saw them equalise, thanks to substitute Mohammad Bilal. Bilal rose to the occasion and crafted a precise header to put the ball into the net from the corner, thereby not only ensuring parity but also helping them avoid defeat in the derby.

Calcutta Football League Premier Division: East Bengal’s reserve players ensure an encouraging result

The result was a highlight for East Bengal, whose reserve players went toe-to-toe against a formidable Mohun Bagan but still came out of it with a credible 1-1 draw. The Durand Cup champions had the opportunity to surge to the top of the standings with a win, while Mohun Bagan aimed to hand their arch-rivals their first loss of the ongoing 2026-27 CFL campaign. Both top sides had already secure their spots in the Super Six round of the 2026-27 CFL before the derby. Yet there was plenty of stake, given East Bengal had the potential to go to the top of the standings with a win. But the points had to be shared in the end.

Until this clash, the most recent match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan was during the Durand Cup 2026 final. Bengal had hammered their arch-rivals by 4-1 during that match to lift the crown.