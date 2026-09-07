LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

The much-anticipated Calcutta Football League Premier Division match on September 7, Monday ended in a 1-1 draw as Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal fought in a closely-contested fixture at the Barasat Stadium in Barasat, West Bengal.

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate. (Image Credits: East Bengal X/Mohun Bagan X)
Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate. (Image Credits: East Bengal X/Mohun Bagan X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 20:49 IST

The much-anticipated Calcutta Football League Premier Division match on September 7, Monday ended in a 1-1 draw as Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal fought in a closely-contested fixture at the Barasat Stadium in Barasat, West Bengal. Manvir Singh and Mohammad Bilal were the two goal-scorers as there wasn’t much to separate the two sides on the night.

Calcutta Football League Premier Division: Mohun Bagan take the lead against East Bengal

Mohun Bagan were the ones to take the lead in the contest after both tried to go ahead. It was in the 39th minute that the 0-0 deadlock ended when forward Manvir Singh capitalised after East Bengal goalkeeper Gourab Shaw, who was poorly positioned, allowed Green and Maroon to net the ball into the goal, giving them advantage heading into half time.

You Might Be Interested In

Although East Bengal followed with a strong response after half-time, problems seem to compound for the Red and Gold side, given they missed two open-goal chances. But the 64th minute saw them equalise, thanks to substitute Mohammad Bilal. Bilal rose to the occasion and crafted a precise header to put the ball into the net from the corner, thereby not only ensuring parity but also helping them avoid defeat in the derby.

Calcutta Football League Premier Division: East Bengal’s reserve players ensure an encouraging result

The result was a highlight for East Bengal, whose reserve players went toe-to-toe against a formidable Mohun Bagan but still came out of it with a credible 1-1 draw. The Durand Cup champions had the opportunity to surge to the top of the standings with a win, while Mohun Bagan aimed to hand their arch-rivals their first loss of the ongoing 2026-27 CFL campaign. Both top sides had already secure their spots in the Super Six round of the 2026-27 CFL before the derby. Yet there was plenty of stake, given East Bengal had the potential to go to the top of the standings with a win. But the points had to be shared in the end.

Until this clash, the most recent match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan was during the Durand Cup 2026 final. Bengal had hammered their arch-rivals by 4-1 during that match to lift the crown.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate
Tags: east bengal fcmohun bagan fc

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: Team India Out For Revenge Against New Zealand? Mitchell Santner Makes Stunning Claim Ahead Of All-Format Tour

US Open 2026 Day 9 Live Streaming: Iga Swiatek, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Report: Ishan Kishan Smashes 270, East Zone Post Mammoth 708 Against South Zone on Day 2

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Fatima Sana Fined And Handed Demerit Point After Send-Off To Shafali Verma In IND-W vs PAK-W Clash

Kevin Pietersen Joins England’s Backroom Staff Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

He Saved Lives for Decades, But Was Left Alone at 85: BHU Contacted Dr TK Lahiri’s Family in Kolkata, They Refused to Come

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

Toxic Rejected Rs 150 Crore OTT Offer, Now Gets Only…? How Yash Starrer’s Streaming Value Crashed After Box Office Run

Tech Layoffs 2026: 6,300+ Jobs Lost in 10 Days as Uber, PayPal Cut Staff; Is AI to Blame?

Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

Western H.O.G. Ride 2026 Concludes In Daman After A Weekend Of Riding, Brotherhood & Unforgettable Experiences

Pakistani TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Viral MMS Leaked Video: What Forced Her to Suddenly Delete Her Accounts?

DMRC Wins HR for the Greater Good 2026 Award at XLRI’s HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2.0

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate
Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate
Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate
Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

QUICK LINKS