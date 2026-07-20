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Home > Sports News > Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?

Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel is facing legal scrutiny after the Calcutta High Court directed police to immediately arrest him and another accused in connection with a criminal case filed by a medical student. The court also ordered the seizure of their electronic devices as part of the investigation into allegations that include rape, criminal intimidation and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Abishek Porel for sexual misconduct allegations. Image Credit: ANI
Calcutta High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Abishek Porel for sexual misconduct allegations. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 16:39 IST

Cricket News: Another Indian Premier League (IPL) player finds himself in a tornado of troubles as the Kolkata High Court orders the arrest of Abishek Porel. The court has ordered the immediate arrest of the wicketkeeper batter having been accused of rape by a medical student. Other allegations on Porel include criminal intimidation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Apart from ordering Porel’s arrest, the Calcutta High Court ordered the authorities to seize all electronic devices owned by the batter. 

FIR on Abishek Porel for sexual assault

The complaint was filed by the female victim and her mother at Mogra Police Station, where she had accused the guy of physically being with her based on a marriage understanding only for her promise to be broken. On top of that, they reported to the police that the case includes incidents of assault and criminal intimidation. They stated that for three years the woman was having an affair with Porel. The dispute started when the left-handed batter chose to keep his distance from her.

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Is Abishek Porel guilty of sexual assault?

No, Abishek Porel has not been found guilty of sexual assault yet. The left-handed batter has been accused and has been charged in an FIR. However, the evidence has been submitted before the court, and a detailed report must be submitted by the authorities by 11th August. The case still remains under investigation, but an order of immediate arrest of Porel has been issued by the court. 

Why has the court ordered the seizure of Abishek Porel’s electronic devices?

It was decided to take all the electronic devices from Abishek Porel because Porel is allegedly sharing the victim’s private photographs. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya gave the order. It also directs the Mogra police to arrest the accused.

The complainant lawyers Randev Sengupta and Akash Gangopadhyay stated that not being able to get hold of the electronic media could really increase the probability that the intimate pictures will be spread further. Porel, as them, had trapped several other girls exactly that way too. Porel, the story goes, secretly obtained the girls’ intimate pictures and afterwards tried to get revenge by blackmailing them.

What’s next for Abishek Porel?

Abishek Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and Bengal in domestic cricket, finds himself in deep trouble. The left-handed batter not only faces arrest but could also be potentially banned from playing cricket. Even if the allegations are found to be false, the 23-year-old would have to work pretty hard to clean his image if he has to play at the highest level of the sport.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Responds to Retirement Rumours After Historic Lord’s ODI Century, Says ‘If There is no Noise, There is no Fun’ | WATCH VIDEO

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Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?
Tags: Abishek PorelAbishek Porel arrestAbishek Porel FIRBengalcalcutta-high-courtDelhi Capitalshome-hero-pos-5Kolkata High Court

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Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?

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Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?

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Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?
Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?
Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?
Calcutta High Court Orders Abishek Porel’s Immediate Arrest: What Are The Allegations Against The Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper-Batter?

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