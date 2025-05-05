Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump

‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump

Cricket legend Virender Sehwag has urged the struggling skipper to revisit his old routines and call his mentor MS Dhoni for guidance.

‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump


Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is facing severe criticism following his underwhelming performance in the IPL 2025 season. With just 128 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 99.22, this has turned out to be his worst IPL season since his debut in 2016. His continued slump has drawn concern from cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Shaun Pollock, who offered contrasting yet revealing insights into the 26-year-old’s struggles.

Pant, who was picked by LSG for a record INR 27 crore at the mega auction in Jeddah last year, was dismissed for a laboured 18 off 17 balls in his team’s 37-run defeat to Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. With his lack of form becoming a hot topic, former India opener Sehwag has suggested a straightforward solution: Call MS Dhoni.

“Rishabh Pant should watch his old IPL clips where he scored runs, and that will give him confidence. Many times, we tend to forget our routines. This Pant is totally different from the one before his injury,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“He has a mobile phone, just pick it up and call someone. Dhoni is his role model he should call him. That will lighten him up.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sehwag also recalled his own lean patch in 2006-07, when he was dropped from the Indian team. On the advice of Rahul Dravid, he revisited his past methods to rediscover form something he believes Pant should do as well.

On the other hand, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock, who was part of the post-match panel for Cricbuzz, hinted that Pant might be struggling without the camaraderie of his Indian teammates, being surrounded mostly by international players at LSG.

“Is he the kind of guy who is more of a homeboy and is missing the company of fellow Indian players? He doesn’t have a mate who brings out his jovial side. Maybe that’s what’s affecting him he’s not his normal self,” Pollock remarked.

Pant’s leadership has also come under the scanner as LSG’s playoff hopes hang by a thread. The franchise and fans will hope that a conversation with MS Dhoni, or a return to basics, helps their star skipper find his lost touch before it’s too late.

ALSO READ: Ricky Ponting Credits Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership For PBKS’ IPL Record Score vs LSG

Filed under

MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant

A political controversy h

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating
Gautami Kapoor

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His...
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG

‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump
Trump directed the Commer

Explained: Trump’s 100% Tariff on Foreign Movies and What It Could Mean for the Film...
Diljit Dosanjh at the Met

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?
Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunn

Ricky Ponting Credits Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership For PBKS’ IPL Record Score vs LSG
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His...

Explained: Trump’s 100% Tariff on Foreign Movies and What It Could Mean for the Film Industry

Explained: Trump’s 100% Tariff on Foreign Movies and What It Could Mean for the Film...

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Ricky Ponting Credits Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership For PBKS’ IPL Record Score vs LSG

Ricky Ponting Credits Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership For PBKS’ IPL Record Score vs LSG

Entertainment

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide

Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film?

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media