‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump

Cricket legend Virender Sehwag has urged the struggling skipper to revisit his old routines and call his mentor MS Dhoni for guidance.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is facing severe criticism following his underwhelming performance in the IPL 2025 season. With just 128 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 99.22, this has turned out to be his worst IPL season since his debut in 2016. His continued slump has drawn concern from cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Shaun Pollock, who offered contrasting yet revealing insights into the 26-year-old’s struggles.

Pant, who was picked by LSG for a record INR 27 crore at the mega auction in Jeddah last year, was dismissed for a laboured 18 off 17 balls in his team’s 37-run defeat to Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. With his lack of form becoming a hot topic, former India opener Sehwag has suggested a straightforward solution: Call MS Dhoni.

“Rishabh Pant should watch his old IPL clips where he scored runs, and that will give him confidence. Many times, we tend to forget our routines. This Pant is totally different from the one before his injury,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz. “He has a mobile phone, just pick it up and call someone. Dhoni is his role model he should call him. That will lighten him up.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sehwag also recalled his own lean patch in 2006-07, when he was dropped from the Indian team. On the advice of Rahul Dravid, he revisited his past methods to rediscover form something he believes Pant should do as well.

On the other hand, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock, who was part of the post-match panel for Cricbuzz, hinted that Pant might be struggling without the camaraderie of his Indian teammates, being surrounded mostly by international players at LSG.

“Is he the kind of guy who is more of a homeboy and is missing the company of fellow Indian players? He doesn’t have a mate who brings out his jovial side. Maybe that’s what’s affecting him he’s not his normal self,” Pollock remarked.

Pant’s leadership has also come under the scanner as LSG’s playoff hopes hang by a thread. The franchise and fans will hope that a conversation with MS Dhoni, or a return to basics, helps their star skipper find his lost touch before it’s too late.

