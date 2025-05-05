Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

Mohammed Shami and Jaydev Unadkat have both lauded Cummins for his ability to maintain calm under pressure and bring out the best in his players.

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) ongoing struggles in IPL 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and fellow bowler Jaydev Unadkat have heaped praise on captain Pat Cummins for his calm and composed leadership style.


Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) ongoing struggles in IPL 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and fellow bowler Jaydev Unadkat have heaped praise on captain Pat Cummins for his calm and composed leadership style.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami lauded Pat Cummins for his effective captaincy, highlighting how the Australian ace brings out the best in his players despite the team’s turbulent campaign.

“Calmness is key in leadership. A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player’s potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well,” Shami said on JioHotstar.

He also credited Cummins’ experience in handling both senior internationals and young domestic talent, adding, “Having captained for years, he has the experience, and managing both international and young players comes naturally to him.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unadkat Echoes Praise for Pat Cummins’ Captaincy

Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat echoed similar sentiments, affirming full confidence in Cummins’ leadership. He praised the Australian’s calm demeanor and clear communication, both on and off the field.

“From a leadership point of view, he has been good in terms of passing on the messages and stuff like that. It’s just that the momentum is not coming our way,” Unadkat remarked.

Despite SRH sitting ninth on the IPL 2025 points table with just three wins in ten matches, Unadkat credited Cummins for maintaining a positive influence in the dressing room and continuing to lead by example.

SRH Suffer Another Blow as Gujarat Titans Dominate

In their latest outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a crushing 38-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. Chasing a daunting 225-run target at Ahmedabad, SRH’s batting collapsed under pressure.

GT’s victory was set up by a blazing opening stand Sai Sudharsan’s 48 and Shubman Gill’s 76 followed by Jos Buttler’s explosive 64 off 37 balls. Gujarat’s bowlers then delivered in packs, ensuring SRH never gained momentum in the chase.

With this defeat, SRH teeter on the brink of elimination, failing to replicate last season’s stellar performance, where they reached the IPL 2024 final, only to fall short against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite the on-field setbacks, Cummins’ leadership continues to earn respect, with senior players backing him to steer the team through tough times.

ALSO READ: Watch: Cricketer’s Phone Falls Out While Running, Tom Bailey’s On-Field Mishap Stuns Fans

Filed under

Mohammed Shami Pat Cummins

newsx

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns
newsx

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad
Despite Sunrisers Hyderab

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...
Israel has approved a new

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...
newsx

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India
Trump suggested that the

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military Plan Is And Why It’s Raising Global Alarm | Explained

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need to Know

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need...

Entertainment

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media