‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

Mohammed Shami and Jaydev Unadkat have both lauded Cummins for his ability to maintain calm under pressure and bring out the best in his players.

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) ongoing struggles in IPL 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and fellow bowler Jaydev Unadkat have heaped praise on captain Pat Cummins for his calm and composed leadership style.

Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) ongoing struggles in IPL 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and fellow bowler Jaydev Unadkat have heaped praise on captain Pat Cummins for his calm and composed leadership style.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami lauded Pat Cummins for his effective captaincy, highlighting how the Australian ace brings out the best in his players despite the team’s turbulent campaign.

“Calmness is key in leadership. A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player’s potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well,” Shami said on JioHotstar.

He also credited Cummins’ experience in handling both senior internationals and young domestic talent, adding, “Having captained for years, he has the experience, and managing both international and young players comes naturally to him.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unadkat Echoes Praise for Pat Cummins’ Captaincy

Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat echoed similar sentiments, affirming full confidence in Cummins’ leadership. He praised the Australian’s calm demeanor and clear communication, both on and off the field.

“From a leadership point of view, he has been good in terms of passing on the messages and stuff like that. It’s just that the momentum is not coming our way,” Unadkat remarked.

Despite SRH sitting ninth on the IPL 2025 points table with just three wins in ten matches, Unadkat credited Cummins for maintaining a positive influence in the dressing room and continuing to lead by example.

SRH Suffer Another Blow as Gujarat Titans Dominate

In their latest outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a crushing 38-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. Chasing a daunting 225-run target at Ahmedabad, SRH’s batting collapsed under pressure.

GT’s victory was set up by a blazing opening stand Sai Sudharsan’s 48 and Shubman Gill’s 76 followed by Jos Buttler’s explosive 64 off 37 balls. Gujarat’s bowlers then delivered in packs, ensuring SRH never gained momentum in the chase.

With this defeat, SRH teeter on the brink of elimination, failing to replicate last season’s stellar performance, where they reached the IPL 2024 final, only to fall short against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite the on-field setbacks, Cummins’ leadership continues to earn respect, with senior players backing him to steer the team through tough times.

ALSO READ: Watch: Cricketer’s Phone Falls Out While Running, Tom Bailey’s On-Field Mishap Stuns Fans