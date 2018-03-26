VVS Laxman took the defensive route when asked about David Warner's future with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League after the Australian stepped down as his national team's vice-captain after ball-tampering scandal. Steve Smith and David Warner stepped down as Australian cricket team's captain and vice-captain after Cameron Bancroft and Smith admitted to ball tampering in front of the media in Newlands Cape Town.

Trouble looms large over David Warner’s Indian Premier League future with his involvement in the shameful ball tampering incident which has put Australia in the bad books of cricket. Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman on Monday confirmed that the IPL franchise will wait for Cricket Australia’s final decision on the player before they take a call on his future with the team. Warner has been one of the most successful captains for the SRH in the past few years and has won them an IPL title under his able leadership but he is unlikely to be seen as the same David Warner after Australia’s recent controversial attempt of ball tampering against South Africa on the third day of the third Test match at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Steve Smith and David Warner both agreed to step down as Australian cricket team’s captain and vice-captain on the fourth day of the controversial Test match with Tim Paine getting the captaincy responsibility. In a sensational post-match press conference, Steve Smith and Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft confessed to ball tampering to gain an advantage in the match. Following which ICC handed 1-game ban to Smith along with his 100% match fee and charged Bancroft 75% of his match fee. While Steve Smith has also stepped down as Rajasthan Royals captain after Australia’s, it seems like Warner might have to let go of his leadership responsibilities too at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s very unfortunate what has happened in the Cape Town Test. As far as Sunrisers is concerned, it’s too early for us to comment. Because, it was, just which has happened a day before yesterday (Saturday). We will wait for the decision of Cricket Australia,” Laxman told news agency PTI when asked if the team is rethinking Warner’s role as the captain in IPL 2018. Smith has been in the centre of the controversy and is facing huge uproar with several former cricketers, journalist and fans demanding his ban. He agreed to give up his IPL captainship but Cricket Australia is yet to give their final verdict on the issue.

Laxman said it will be too early for him to comment if Warner will remain the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad or not as the information available currently is minimal with investigations in the scandal underway. “The information available at the moment is very limited. So, we will wait for further information. If at all, the need be, then we will discuss about that. As far as Warner is concerned, he has been an exceptional leader for Sunrisers group,” Laxman stated.

David Warner was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s title-winning 2016 season, where he blasted 848 runs, finishing as the top scorer for the side while winning them a number of matches single headedly during the course of the league matches. He has unarguably been one of the finest captains in the league and has maintained a decent captaincy record in the cash-rich T20 league. This time around the franchise has managed to rope in a youthful squad with a host of young Indian talent, something that they had failed to do previously as per Laxman. The likes of Basil Thampi, Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda will provide them with the right balance throughout the tournament.

“It’s not very often where you are in that position where you plan and you target certain players and you get those players in the auction. We are very pleased with the way the auction went. Especially, we are happy with the way we got the domestic players. Because, over the last few years, that’s one area where unfortunately Sunrisers hasn’t been able to do well. We expect a lot from our domestic talent and they were, unfortunately, not been able to play to their potential. So, it was important for us to have strong Indian players this time. We are happy that we got a lot of them,” said Laxman talking about Sunrisers’ performance in the recently concluded IPL auctions.

ALSO READ: Controversy-marred Steve Smith steps down as Rajasthan Royals captain, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the charge

Apart from managing to get some exciting Indian players in their armoury, the Sunrisers also have retained their core in David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson who can be top captaincy contenders if Warner steps down. Dhawan has been tried and tested as a captain previously, but he failed to make an impact but might get a second chance to prove his mettle. However, Laxman believes New Zealand skipper Williamson who has been with Sunrisers for the past few editions of the IPL is a natural leader and can be the perfect captainship material for the team.

“Williamson is a leader within the group and he is a fantastic player who keeps improving in every aspect of his game, Laxman said. “I think what was important for us is to retain the majority of players who form the core group of Sunrisers family and Kane is definitely a part of that core group. With seven overseas players, we got the luxury of playing various combinations and that’s something which was intentional and conscious effort from us when we went into the auction,” he added. Sunrisers have also brought a host of new players and unlike previous editions, this time around the team’s real strength lies in its batting and it has been further solidified by the inclusion of the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Wrridhiman Saha and Carlos Braithwaite.

ALSO READ: Australia ball-tampering scandal LIVE updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will wait for Cricket Australia’s decision on Warner

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App