Thursday, February 13, 2025
Campa Cola Replaces Thums Up To Co-Present IPL 2025, Spends 200 crore

Reliance’s Campa Cola replaces Thums Up as co-presenter for IPL 2025 with a ₹200 crore deal. The beverage brand aims to boost its national presence and promote new products, competing with global giants like Coca-Cola.

Campa Cola Replaces Thums Up To Co-Present IPL 2025, Spends 200 crore

Campa Cola has secured the co-presenting rights for IPL 2025


Campa Cola has replaced Thums Up (Coca-Cola) as the co-presenter for IPL 2025, securing a ₹200 crore deal. This marks a significant shift in India’s beverage market, as Reliance Consumer Products aims to scale up its national presence and compete directly with global brands like Coca-Cola.

IPL 2025’s Rising Ad Revenue and Campa Cola’s Strategic Move

With IPL’s combined ad revenue from TV and OTT platforms expected to rise by 8-10% this year to ₹4,500 crore, securing co-presenting rights is a highly sought-after opportunity. This partnership brings Campa Cola to the forefront, aiming to increase its visibility on a national scale. As part of the deal, the brand will be positioned alongside the league’s high-profile sponsorship, competing with industry leaders like Coca-Cola.

Campa Cola’s Expansion and National Reach

The co-presenting rights were previously held by Coca-Cola’s Thums Up, with the same ₹200 crore amount last season. Campa Cola’s acquisition signals its intent to rapidly expand its footprint across India. “This is the first time all cola companies will compete on a national level, and Campa’s acquisition of this high-profile property reflects our desire to scale quickly,” a Campa Cola executive told The Economic Times.

Reliance’s Push for Sports Drinks

In addition to its beverage products, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) plans to promote its sports drink brand, Spinner, and RasKik Gluco Energy during IPL 2025. Both drinks, priced at ₹10, are expected to generate significant visibility through advertising. Spinner, co-created with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has already signed sponsorship deals with four IPL teams: Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

Coca-Cola’s Continued Dominance

Despite the competition, Coca-Cola remains a major player in the IPL scene. It will continue its partnerships with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, while also expanding its sponsorship slots. The brand is also set to leverage its partnership with Domino’s, which operates over 1,000 stores following Jubilant FoodWorks’ acquisition of a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in December.

Filed under

Campa Cola IPL 2025

