Can Bangladesh Reach 2025-27 WTC Final? BCB Selection Chief Optimistic After Historic Test In Australia

Bangladesh selection chief Habibul Bashar remains massively optimistic about the Tigers’ chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final June next year at the Kia Oval in London. Having drew the series 1-1 against Australia Down Under after playing series in the nation after 23 years, Bashar claimed that Bangladesh can stake a claim for the final in their remaining five Tests in the cycle.

“ Bangladesh Test cricket has come a long way” – Habibul Bashar

The Asian side returned from Australia on Monday after drawing their two-match Test series 1-1 and currently sit fourth in the World Test Championship standings, with six matches remaining in the cycle, as per the ICC website. Bangladesh’s next assignment comes against the West Indies on home soil later this year, with the teams set to meet in a two-Test series. Bashar believes his side are in a strong position to challenge for a top-two finish and secure a maiden place in next year’s World Test Championship Final.

“We are now in a very good position in the World Test Championship. We have five very important Tests coming up, so let’s see what happens,” Bashar said.

Bashar said Bangladesh’s results in recent times have been excellent, with the selector pointing to their 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan earlier in the year and their upset triumph in the first Test against Australia as proof they have made vast improvement.

“It’s not just the Australia Tests. If you look at our previous Test matches against Pakistan, or the Tests before that, we have been winning Tests regularly. If you look at the statistics since 2000 and compare them with those of the last two years, you have to say that Bangladesh Test cricket has come a long way,” he said.

But despite all the good recent form, Bashar admitted his side still have a long way to go before they consider themselves one of the best teams in Test cricket.

“I don’t think I can say right now that, as a Test team, we have become a very good side. I think we still have a long way to go. But we have managed to make a statement of our own. But what Bangladesh are taking back from Australia is something we spoke about before coming here: when we return home, we want to take back a certain level of respect. I think we are able to return home with that respect,” Bashar added.

While the Bangla Tigers host England and the West Indies, they have an extremely tough tour of South Africa later this year.

(With inputs from ANI)