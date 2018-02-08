India crushed South Africa by 124 runs to comprehensively win the third ODI in Cape Town taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. Indian captain Virat Kohli who slammed his 34th ODI century to set the stage for India's victory believes it will be a far-fetched thing to think off a whitewash against the home team at this time.

South Africa collapsed on 179 in 40 overs in response to India's hefty total and were crushed by the Indians who now are in pole position to pull off a series whitewash against the Proteas on their own turf. The wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were once again lethal with the ball as they picked eight wickets in between them to run through the Pakistani batting line-up.

Kohli and his men are relishing the victories but are not letting overconfident with three more games to be played. When queried about a complete wipe-out in the ODI series, Kohli said it is a far-fetched thing to think off with half of the games left but assured his side will put more pressure on the opposition in the upcoming games. “(Winning all six) is quite a far-fetched thing, we still have three games to go in the series we just want to play like we have played till now and maybe have more intensity in the next game to close the series out,” said Kohli who overtook Sourav Ganguly to have most number of centuries to his name as Indian captain.

A hapless South Africa without the likes of AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis couldn’t put up a strong challenge against the Indian spin duo of Chahal and Yadav who kept the Proteas batsman at bay. Kohli however, headlined the win with another stellar show in Cape Town as his 160 became the highest individual score in an ODI by any Indian in South Africa. Talking about his 34th ton Virat said it was special for him as it came in difficult batting conditions.

“Every 100 is obviously very special, some might come on relatively more batting friendly pitches but with their (South Africa’s) kind of attack and with the pace and bounce they were getting, you have to adjust your game accordingly,” said the Indian captain.

“It feels good to be able to bat throughout the innings, I was the one to do it today for the team and we could get to a 300 plus compared to a 275 plus which puts pressure on the opposition as they know we have those two wrist spinners in the squad. I was overall very pleased with how the team performed,” he added.

With a 3-0 lead in the crucial series, India will go into the fourth game high on confidence. The Indian top order has so far delivered efficiently for the visitors but the middle order has relatively underperformed and are still to be put to test. However, with the spinners causing problems to the hosts, India have the mental advantage and will go all out on winning the rest of the games in the same comprehensive way.