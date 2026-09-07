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Home > Sports News > Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances

Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances

In what is set to be another stiff competition in another year for Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious award in football, Kylian Mbappe looms as one of the primary contenders for the accolade.

Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d'Or This Year? Here's What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances. (Image Credits: X)
Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d'Or This Year? Here's What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 20:07 IST

In what is set to be another stiff competition in another year for Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious award in football, Kylian Mbappe looms as one of the primary contenders for the accolade. The 27-year-old has had an outstanding 2026, including a strong performance in the FIFA World Cup earlier this year. But what are Mbappe’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or? Here’s what the France footballer has to say.

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Can Kylian Mbappe win the Ballon d’Or in 2026?

The Real Madrid forward had netted 42 goals in 44 games for the Spanish giants in the previous season but they ended it trophyless. With 10 goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Mbappe also won the Golden Boot as the tally surged to a record 22. But France, one of the firm favourites for the crown, failed to lift the same and finished fourth. Weighing on his chances of winning the accolade, Mbappe said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

“I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award. There are many people that speak about me and the Ballon d’Or. Of course I’ve made history in the most important competition. Maybe it’s a good year for this but people can vote according to what they think. I always think I’m the best [player in the world] but everyone has their own opinion. Maybe people think different ways. I don’t think it’s a discussion we need to have. Of course this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d’Or. But journalists vote.”

The highest the star footballer has finished as far as Ballon d’Or contention is concerned is third in 2023, when he was still with Paris Saint-Germain. Having started his career with Monaco, remains the top goal-scorer for both PSG and France. He netted 256 goals in 308 matches during his tenure with PSG, while he has 66 in 106 fixtures for France. The 107 games for Real Madrid has seen the youngster net 90 goals but is yet to win a trophy for them in two years.

Who are the other contenders for Ballon d’Or in 2026 aside from Kylian Mbappe?

England captain Harry Kane remains in the race, having scored six times in their promising FIFA World Cup campaign this year.

Lamine Yamal, who clinched the La Liga title with Barcelona FC and FIFA World Cup title is another contender, as is his international teammate Rodri.

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Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances
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Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances

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Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances
Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances
Can Kylian Mbappe Win The Ballon d’Or This Year? Here’s What The Real Madrid Forward Thinks Of His Chances
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