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Home > Sports News > Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

Even as the Indian selectors continue to ignore Mohammed Shami across international formats, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan sent a big message to them ahead of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final.

Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final. (Image Credits: X)
Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 16:57 IST

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Even as the Indian selectors continue to ignore Mohammed Shami across international formats, East Zone captain Ishan Kishan sent a big message to them ahead of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. Having not played for the national team since the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March that year and not featured in Tests since 2023, can the 36-year-old find a way back into the fold? Here’s what Kishan has to say.

Can Mohammed Shami return to Team India despite being at the twilight of his career?

The right-arm seamer played an integral role in helping the East Zone reach the Duleep Trophy. He didn’t get much of an opportunity in the quarter-final against North East Zone and went wicketless but picked up five against Central Zone in the semi-final as the East Zone eventually prevailed by four wickets to reach the final after 13 years. Kishan said during the presser on September 5, Saturday, as quoted by PTI:

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I think he is just one of the best. He has been a legend of this game. He has been doing so well since he started playing for Bengal. He has been picking wickets, giving all his energy and he has done so well for the Indian cricket team also. It’s hard to say when it comes to age, I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard it doesn’t matter. I see that hunger in Shami bhai because who better than me to judge about hunger right now. He has been doing so well, especially having him in our teamit gives us a bit of more confidence.”

Mohammed Shami set to play his 100th first class match during Duleep Trophy 2026 final

With Shami set to play his 100th first-class fixture during the Duleep Trophy final, the keeper-batter also heaped praise on the reliability factor that the veteran pacer offers, adding:

“Looking at his efforts as a captain, I felt very nice, because Shami bhai came in, asking me for those extra overs to get the wickets, this is something which always gives confidence to skippers. When you have bowlers who are willing to get you wickets. So, it’s always good to have him in the team. He also finished with two boundaries, so he is an allrounder I feel nowadays. So I am very happy to have him in my team.”

South Zone, captained by Tilak Varma, will be a threatening prospect for the Ishan Kishan-led side.

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Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final
Tags: Duleep TrophyDuleep Trophy 2026ishan kishanMohammed Shamiteam india

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Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

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Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final
Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final
Can Mohammed Shami Return to Team India? Ishan Kishan Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Duleep Trophy 2026 Final
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