Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face two major setbacks in the upcoming IPL 2025 season as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the first few matches, and newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for the opening clash due to a one-match ban.

Bumrah’s Absence a Big Blow for MI

Jasprit Bumrah, one of Mumbai Indians’ key bowlers, has been sidelined with a back injury since the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia. Bumrah is unlikely to regain full match fitness before the tournament and may miss the first two weeks of IPL 2025.

A BCCI source revealed that while Bumrah’s recovery is progressing well, he has yet to bowl at full intensity. “He has started bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but returning to full intensity will take time. As of now, early April seems like a more realistic timeline for his comeback,” the source said.

Mumbai Indians have four crucial matches scheduled in the first two weeks of the season. Without Bumrah, their pace attack will be significantly weakened, especially given their recent struggles in past IPL seasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also cautious about rushing his return, prioritizing his full fitness for the five-match Test series against England post-IPL.

Hardik Pandya to Miss Opening Match Due to Ban

Adding to MI’s troubles, skipper Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for the team’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a one-match suspension. Pandya’s ban stems from MI’s slow over-rate offence in IPL 2024, which was their third such violation of the season. Since the infraction occurred in their last match of the previous edition, the penalty has been carried forward to IPL 2025.

With Hardik missing the first game, Mumbai Indians will have to find an interim captain for their high-voltage clash against CSK. It remains to be seen whether senior players like Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav will step in to lead the side.

Mumbai Indians’ Road Ahead in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions have had a challenging few seasons, and these early setbacks could impact their campaign. While Bumrah’s absence affects their bowling strength, Hardik Pandya missing the opener adds to their leadership concerns. MI will need to rely on their squad depth to navigate the initial hurdles in their IPL 2025 journey.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off on March 22, 2025, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against arch-rivals CSK, aiming to overcome these setbacks and start strong in their hunt for a record-extending sixth IPL title.

