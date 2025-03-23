‘Can Play For CSK As Long As I Want’: MS Dhoni’s Statement Goes Viral, Takes A Dig At Critics

Having played 264 IPL matches, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs at an impressive average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137.54.

‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni has once again reaffirmed his unbreakable bond with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), stating that he can continue playing for the franchise “as long as I want.” The former India and CSK captain, who stepped down from leadership duties ahead of IPL 2025, made the bold statement in an interview with JioHotstar. His remarks have since gone viral, delighting CSK fans worldwide.

“This is my franchise. Even if I am in a wheelchair, they will drag me,” Dhoni joked, highlighting the deep-rooted connection he shares with CSK. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, remains an integral part of the team despite stepping back from captaincy.

MS Dhoni said "I can play for as long as I want for CSK – That is my franchise. Even if I am in a wheelchair, they will drag me". [Big smile – JioHotstar] pic.twitter.com/8CaDdRAS9p — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2025

Speculation about Dhoni’s retirement has been a constant talking point in the cricketing world, but the legendary cricketer has remained non-committal. After guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, he underwent knee surgery but made a strong return in the 2024 season, playing the role of a finisher.

As CSK prepares to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni’s statement has once again fueled discussions about his future in the league. The clash between CSK and MI, often dubbed the ‘El-Clasico’ of the IPL, will mark Dhoni’s 18th IPL season and his 16th with CSK.

While his on-field future remains uncertain, one thing is clear MS Dhoni’s legacy at CSK is permanent. His latest statement has only strengthened the belief among fans that Captain Cool isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

