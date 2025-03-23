Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Can Play For CSK As Long As I Want’: MS Dhoni’s Statement Goes Viral, Takes A Dig At Critics

‘Can Play For CSK As Long As I Want’: MS Dhoni’s Statement Goes Viral, Takes A Dig At Critics

Having played 264 IPL matches, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs at an impressive average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137.54.

‘Can Play For CSK As Long As I Want’: MS Dhoni’s Statement Goes Viral, Takes A Dig At Critics

MS Dhoni


‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni has once again reaffirmed his unbreakable bond with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), stating that he can continue playing for the franchise “as long as I want.” The former India and CSK captain, who stepped down from leadership duties ahead of IPL 2025, made the bold statement in an interview with JioHotstar. His remarks have since gone viral, delighting CSK fans worldwide.

“This is my franchise. Even if I am in a wheelchair, they will drag me,” Dhoni joked, highlighting the deep-rooted connection he shares with CSK. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, remains an integral part of the team despite stepping back from captaincy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Definitely Not”?

Speculation about Dhoni’s retirement has been a constant talking point in the cricketing world, but the legendary cricketer has remained non-committal. After guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, he underwent knee surgery but made a strong return in the 2024 season, playing the role of a finisher.

As CSK prepares to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Dhoni’s statement has once again fueled discussions about his future in the league. The clash between CSK and MI, often dubbed the ‘El-Clasico’ of the IPL, will mark Dhoni’s 18th IPL season and his 16th with CSK.

Having played 264 IPL matches, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs at an impressive average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137.54. With 24 fifties to his name, he continues to be a formidable force in the tournament.

While his on-field future remains uncertain, one thing is clear MS Dhoni’s legacy at CSK is permanent. His latest statement has only strengthened the belief among fans that Captain Cool isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

ALSO READ: MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team Predictions, Impact Players & Match Insights For IPL 2025

Filed under

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni

Elon Musk

Here’s Why Musk’s X Has Suspended Opposition Accounts In Turkey After Mayor’s Arrest
India’s leading airline

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Refuse Airfare Data Disclosure Over Commercial Risks
India's Foreign Exchange

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD
Indian-Origin Father and

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political...
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Co

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Court Pauses Investigation Into Zia-ur-Rahman Barq’s Residence, Resumes April 5
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Here’s Why Musk’s X Has Suspended Opposition Accounts In Turkey After Mayor’s Arrest

Here’s Why Musk’s X Has Suspended Opposition Accounts In Turkey After Mayor’s Arrest

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Refuse Airfare Data Disclosure Over Commercial Risks

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Refuse Airfare Data Disclosure Over Commercial Risks

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political Future

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political...

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival