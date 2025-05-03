Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  Can Rajasthan Royal's Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For Team India After IPL Heroics? ANSWERED

Rajasthan Royals’ rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm in IPL 2025. The teenage prodigy etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls.

Rajasthan Royals’ rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm in IPL 2025. The teenage prodigy etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in the IPL, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls. His explosive 101 off 37 deliveries against Gujarat Titans left both fans and seasoned analysts stunned.

In addition to setting an IPL record, Suryavanshi also became the youngest player ever in the world to score a T20 century, further cementing his status as a once-in-a-generation talent. His clean striking, composure, and match awareness at such a young age have drawn widespread admiration from across the cricketing fraternity.

Despite his heroics, Suryavanshi is not yet eligible to don the Indian jersey at the international level. As per the rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC), a cricketer must be at least 15 years old to be selected for international matches. At just 14, Suryavanshi falls short of the age requirement by a few months.

This regulation, designed to ensure physical and mental readiness for the demands of international cricket, means the young batter will have to wait before taking the next big step in his career. For now, fans and selectors alike will continue to watch his development closely in domestic circuits and the IPL.

With time on his side and talent to spare, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s future in Indian cricket appears more than promising.

