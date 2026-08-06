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Home > Sports News > Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally

Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally

England and Manchester Super Giants (MSG) batting star Jos Buttler has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to surpass his massive T20 record in the near future.

Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler's Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally. (Image Credits: X)
Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler's Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 00:33 IST

The Hundred 2026: England and Manchester Super Giants (MSG) batting star Jos Buttler has backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to surpass his massive T20 record in the near future. With the former England white-ball skipper staring at the Super Giants’ commanding nine-wicket victory over Welsh Fire on August 5, Wednesday at the Old Trafford, Buttler reckons the world record will not be his for too long and tipped the Rajasthan Royals youngster to take over.

The Hundred 2026: Which record has Jos Buttler backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to overtake?

En route to his 20-ball 51, the veteran cricketer climbed to the summit of the T20 run-getters’ list with a tally of 14833 runs currently. The knock that had two fours and six sixes ensured that the Super Giants chased the target of 155 only in 69 deliveries. They now have three wins and as many defeats in six matches. When asked about how he feels being at the top of the T20 run-getters’ list, the keeper-batter told Sky Cricket:

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Someone will surpass it one day – and his name’s probably Sooryavanshi – but it’s a proud moment.”



That Sooryavanshi will surpass it it’s not completely out of the question, given he has taken the format by storm since his maiden IPL appearance in 2025. Having played the full season in 2026, the teenage prodigy finished the tournament as the highest run-getter, aggregating 776 runs. The youngster also won five individual awards, including Most Valuable Player, Sierra Super Striker of The Season, Super Sixes, Emerging Player of the Year and Orange Cap, which is awarded to the leading run-getter of an IPL edition. Sooryavanshi made his international debut in England and received the Player of the Series award during the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe when he made two half-centuries in three T20Is.

The Hundred 2026: Whose record did Jos Buttler break?

Buttler went on to cross Kieron Pollard’s tally of 14803 runs, with the West Indian pushed to the second spot. The Englishman has notably amassed 14833 runs only in 521 fixtures, while Pollard has played a staggering 746 games. Chris Gayle occupies the third spot with 14562 runs in 463 matches.

As for the Super Giants, they still have two matches remaining as they face the Southern Brave on August 8 and SunRisers Leeds on August 11.

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Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally
Tags: Jos ButtlerManchester Super GiantsThe HundredThe Hundred 2026Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally
Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally
Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally
Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally

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