Recently Team India skipper Virat Kohli achieved the 900-point level in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test batsmen. With the feat, Kohli became the second Indian batsmen (and skipper) to score 900 points after the great Sunil Gavaskar. King Kohli is also the 31st player to bag 900 points in the immensely followed cricket rankings for cricketers which are based on their recent performances. While Sachin came close to record the 900-point achievement of current Indian skipper, Kohli on the other is hunting down the number of records Tendulkar in his glorious career for Team India.

After averaging above 82.00 in his last 18 Test matches, Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieved the 900-point level in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test batsmen. Kohli, who is the modern day run-machine for Team India is the second Indian batsmen (and skipper) to score 900 points after the great Sunil Gavaskar. Famously known for his breathtaking cover drives, the ferocious Indian batsman is also the 31st player to bag 900 points in the immensely followed cricket rankings for cricketers which are based on their recent performances.

Before the King Kohli era, the gentlemen’s game used to have Sunny times in the early 70’s to closing 80’s as Gavaskar dominated the world of cricket. The Bomberman for the Bombay cricket team set multiple records during his glittering career and became the first player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. After Sunil Gavaskar came another Little Master in the form of Sachin Tendulkar, who unprecedentedly became the highest runs scorer of all time in International cricket. Starting his cricket career at the tender age of 16 against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1989, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar later became the god of cricket for his fans, who worshipped and admired the cricketing genius of the Indian maestro.

While Sachin came close to record the 900-point achievement of Virat Kohli during his career when he bagged 898 points in 2002, the current Indian skipper is closely chasing down the number of records Tendulkar set which used to look like a mountain to climb for any batsman. In July 2017, Kohli smashed his record-breaking 28th ODI ton against West Indies and broke Sachin’s record of scoring most centuries as a chasing batsman. The Indian skipper than levelled the record shared by Sachin and Virender Sehwag of scoring six double hundreds in Tests. During bilateral series with Sri Lanka, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar to become the fastest Indian skipper to score 1000 match runs while playing overseas. The 29-year old ignited the never-ending debate of being the greatest of all times by becoming the fastest Indian baseman to get 50 international centuries.