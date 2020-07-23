Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team skipper, has expressed confidence in her side's capability of competing with top teams at the Tokyo Olympics, in 2021. The team has performed very well recently, with wins in the FIH Series Finals, and the Olympic Qualifiers.

With one year to go for the Olympic Games to begin in Tokyo on July 23, 2021, Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Thursday said the side has performed well against top teams in recent times and can do the same at the Olympics.

The Indian team has competed well against top teams in the recent past and has registered memorable victories at the FIH Series Finals and the FIH Olympic Qualifiers last year. “We have competed against top teams in the recent past and we have shown that our team has the capability of winning a medal and making our country proud at the Olympics. We have a good group of experienced players, who are guiding the junior players very well. Our team has been getting better with each tournament we have played and we will definitely improve our game even further in the next one year,” said the 25-year-old said in a statement.

Speaking about her participation at the Olympics, Rani said that the experience will help her make better decisions at the Tokyo Olympics. “It was great to be a part of the Olympics in Rio. We made history by qualifying for the tournament after 36 years. It was a great feeling to be playing at the biggest of stages. Even though we didn’t register the best of results, I have certainly learned a lot by playing the Olympic Games matches in 2016. I am sure all the players, who played in the 2016 Olympics, will make much better decisions on the pitch at the Tokyo Olympics, based on their experience in Rio,” she said.

Also Read: ‘Could have been better’: Anil Kumble on coaching India

Also Read: Para-athletes facing challenges during COVID-19 pandemic for better results

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Also Read: England vs West Indies: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: 3rd Test Match

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App