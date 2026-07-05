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Home > Sports News > Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

Canada national football team vs Morocco national football team ended in a dominant 3-0 Morocco victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, Soufiane Rahimi added another, and the Atlas Lions advanced to the quarter-finals.

Morocco defeated Canada 3-0 to become the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. Image Credit: ANI
Morocco defeated Canada 3-0 to become the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 01:25 IST

Canada national football team vs Morocco national football team: In the World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday, Morocco defeated a resolute Canada 3-0 thanks to two goals from Azzedine Ounahi. Meanwhile, Soufiane Rahimi, who came off the bench in the 21st minute, struck in injury time to increase the winning margin. The North Africans stopped the co-hosts’ historic run and advanced to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Having finished as a surprise semi-finalist in the previous edition, the Atlas Lions would now face the winner of Paraguay vs France in Boston on the 9th of July. 

CAN vs MOR Highlights: Morocco struggle early with Canada seizing control

The scoreline flattered Morocco, who were on the back foot for most of the opening period and failed to register an attempt on goal until the 28th minute after Canada had spurned a number of solid chances. Morocco also suffered an early blow when Ismael Saibari, who has scored three goals in the tournament, was forced off due to a hamstring injury and replaced by Soufiane Rahimi in the 22nd minute. The 2022 semi-finalists struggled as an energised Canada came out aggressively from the opening whistle, pushing forward and pressing as Morocco struggled to click into gear.

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Morocco takes lead in 2nd half as Azzedine Ounahi scores opening goal

It looked like the co-hosts might prolong their fairytale run in the tournament, but they paid for failing to convert their early chances when Morocco snatched the lead five minutes after the restart. Achraf Hakimi played a low pass from the right-hand side during a well-worked free-kick routine to the unmarked Ounahi, who side-footed into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards.

That goal took the air out of a Canada side who had to do without their talisman Alphonso Davies, who has struggled with fitness issues throughout a tournament in which they notched their first point and win at a World Cup.

Canada vs Morocco: Atlas Lions extend lead as Ounahi completes brace before Rahimi scores

Ounahi added a second on 82 minutes when a four-on-two break led to Brahim Diaz teeing the midfielder up to fire into the top corner as Canada got caught out trying to push forward for the equaliser.

Morocco, who will face the winners of Saturday’s round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France in the quarter-finals on July 9, added a late third via another lightning break as substitute Rahimi crowned a convincing performance.

Also Read: Colombia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Edge Out Black Stars 1-0 to Claim Final Round of 16 Berth

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Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals
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Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals
Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals
Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals
Canada vs Morocco Highlights: Azzedine Ounahi Brace Powers Atlas Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals

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