“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

India team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate broke his silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s baffling omission from the team over the last few days after The Men in Blue suffered a series whitewash on the back of Ireland captain Lorgan Tucker leading his team to a sensational 1-run victory over the Indian team, to give them a dominant 2-0 win in the bilateral series.

The visitors had to suffer defeat after losing against the Irishmen by a one-run margin, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma getting out for a duck, after the Indian openers departed in the 6th and 7th over respectively, during 155 powerplay runs chase, the management got backlash for not including the fifteen-year-old batting prodigy for the match, but the assistant coach has now shed the light on the decision.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Kept Out Of The Indian Playing XI In Belfast

Vaibhav’s sensational non-selection created huge buzz after reigning T20 world champions stuttered to the finish line in Belfast. While the youngster may technically be an ‘all-rounder’ ready for the big stage, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate strongly justified the selection of senior wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson to have a “proper run” on the back of his historic exploits for the nation on the world stage. “Message sent would be… when you back guys for a long time and when you do a big cycle, it means that when one or two things go wrong, you are not going to act upon them reactively,” stated ten Doeschate adding the hierarchy of the team must be adhered to where “Player of the year has to wait for us to put the transition in place for him.”

“Vaibhav is absolutely ready to play internationals, but you can’t leave Sanju Samson out. He played a major role for us in the World Cup win. We want to give players a long run. Vaibhav has to wait for his opportunity”.

VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI HAS TO WAIT. ✋ Ryan Ten Doeschate said, “Vaibhav is absolutely ready to play internationals, but you can’t leave Sanju Samson out. He played a major role for us in World Cup win. We want to give players a long run. Vaibhav has to wait for his opportunity”. pic.twitter.com/apkiD6VkND — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2026





Future Blueprint For The Indian Top Order Ahead Of The England Tour

Now intense pressure is on the Indian Team Management as the squad flies directly to England for a strenuous five-match T20I bilateral series from July 1 onwards, which will take place in Chester-le-Street. Fans are very much annoyed by the ongoing opening-choice approach. Local Irish pacer Jai Moondra & Matthew Hollard completely dismantled the Indian top-order under breezy conditions.

If the selection panel goes for the aggressive left-hander’s maiden international outing during the upcoming tour of England, then Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would surely become the youngest debutant ever to represent India in international cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The discussions and debate about the team’s opening pair will surely create headlines as the Indian side tries to restore its image after the unprecedented upset in Ireland.

Also Read – ‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut