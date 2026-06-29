“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > “Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has defended the management's decision to bench Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I against the Ireland national cricket team. The coach stated that while the 15-year-old is fully ready for international cricket, he must wait his turn because the management wants to give Sanju Samson a long run, who played a key role in India's recent T20 World Cup 2026 win.

"Cannot Leave Sanju Samson": Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut (Image Source: X)
"Cannot Leave Sanju Samson": Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-29 16:53 IST

India team assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate broke his silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s baffling omission from the team over the last few days after The Men in Blue suffered a series whitewash on the back of Ireland captain Lorgan Tucker leading his team to a sensational 1-run victory over the Indian team, to give them a dominant 2-0 win in the bilateral series.

The visitors had to suffer defeat after losing against the Irishmen by a one-run margin, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma getting out for a duck, after the Indian openers departed in the 6th and 7th over respectively, during 155 powerplay runs chase, the management got backlash for not including the fifteen-year-old batting prodigy for the match, but the assistant coach has now shed the light on the decision.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Kept Out Of The Indian Playing XI In Belfast

Vaibhav’s sensational non-selection created huge buzz after reigning T20 world champions stuttered to the finish line in Belfast. While the youngster may technically be an ‘all-rounder’ ready for the big stage, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate strongly justified the selection of senior wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson to have a “proper run” on the back of his historic exploits for the nation on the world stage. “Message sent would be… when you back guys for a long time and when you do a big cycle, it means that when one or two things go wrong, you are not going to act upon them reactively,” stated ten Doeschate adding the hierarchy of the team must be adhered to where “Player of the year has to wait for us to put the transition in place for him.”

 “Vaibhav is absolutely ready to play internationals, but you can’t leave Sanju Samson out. He played a major role for us in the World Cup win. We want to give players a long run. Vaibhav has to wait for his opportunity”.


Future Blueprint For The Indian Top Order Ahead Of The England Tour

Now intense pressure is on the Indian Team Management as the squad flies directly to England for a strenuous five-match T20I bilateral series from July 1 onwards, which will take place in Chester-le-Street. Fans are very much annoyed by the ongoing opening-choice approach. Local Irish pacer Jai Moondra & Matthew Hollard completely dismantled the Indian top-order under breezy conditions.

If the selection panel goes for the aggressive left-hander’s maiden international outing during the upcoming tour of England, then Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would surely become the youngest debutant ever to represent India in international cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The discussions and debate about the team’s opening pair will surely create headlines as the Indian side tries to restore its image after the unprecedented upset in Ireland.

Also Read – ‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut
Tags: Belfast T20Cricket News TodayIND vs IREIndia Cricket TeamIndia vs Ireland T20IIreland Cricketryan ten doeschatesanju samsonshreyas iyerVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi debut

RELATED News

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Faces Rape Allegations Ahead of Argentina Clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir After India’s Historic 2-0 T20I Series Defeat to Ireland | See Viral X Post

Will Neymar Start For Brazil vs Japan in FIFA World Cup 2026? Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Big Update | Check Brazil’s Likely Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Company in India?

Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

Minor Food Strengthens Its Presence in India with Scoop Wonder’s First Store in New Delhi

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo

Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran

Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut
“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut
“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut
“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

QUICK LINKS