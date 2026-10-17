‘Can’t Believe He Is Not …’: Former World Cup-Winning Captain Slams Team India Management Over Kuldeep Yadav’s Omission From Past Two IND-WI T20Is

Kuldeep Yadav Omission: Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke has questioned the Indian team management’s decision to leave Kuldeep Yadav out of the last two T20Is against West Indies, saying he cannot believe the left-arm wrist-spinner is not India’s first-choice spinner.

Shai Hope and his team put India’s bowling attack under pressure in the fourth T20I, scoring a massive 247/3 with an aggressive display against the Indian pacers. India then faced a challenging chase and spent much of the innings trying to keep up with the required run rate rather than taking control of the match.

Michael Clarke Questions Kuldeep Yadav’s Omission

Kuldeep, who took 2/33 in the first T20I, had a difficult outing in the second match at Ranchi, conceding 53 runs for one wicket as West Indies chased down a record target of 250. He was subsequently left out of the playing XI, with all-rounder Naman Dhir joining experienced spinner Axar Patel as India’s second spin option. The team management instead opted for an attack with more pace.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke described Kuldeep as a wicket-taker and questioned why teams do not focus more on dismissing the opposition in limited-overs cricket.

“I have made my point clear about Kuldeep Yadav several times. I cannot believe he’s not their first-choice spinner. He’s a wicket-taker, and it doesn’t matter the format; you are looking to bowl the opposition out. Too many captains play by the rules of the game in T20s and ODIs. They just say, ‘Let the opposition get whatever they do, and we will chase,’ rather than looking to bowl the opposition out,” Clarke said.

Shreevats Goswami Urges India To Play Kuldeep

Former India Under-19 cricketer Shreevats Goswami, who also appeared on the podcast, supported Clarke’s view and said India should not drop Kuldeep to accommodate an extra batter.

Goswami warned that India’s decision to leave out the spinner could affect the team’s ability to take wickets during the middle overs. He also urged the team management to bring Kuldeep back into the playing XI for the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“Kuldeep Yadav must play for India in the decider, come on guys. He played the first T20I and picked up two wickets and was impactful. In the second game, he gave away a lot of runs, but you cannot drop him for an extra batter or for Naman Dhir, who bowls off-spin and bats. If you don’t play him, you are losing the art of taking wickets in the middle overs. He has to play,” Goswami said.

Naman Dhir’s Performance And Kuldeep Yadav’s Record

Naman Dhir has performed well as a spin option in the series, taking five wickets in four matches at an average of 22.80. However, the absence of Kuldeep has raised questions about whether India are missing the experience and big-match presence of the wrist-spinner.

Kuldeep has enjoyed a productive white-ball series against West Indies, taking 10 wickets across five matches. His tally includes seven wickets in three ODIs, making him the leading wicket-taker in that leg of the series, with a four-wicket haul.

Kuldeep Yadav’s T20I Stats

In 56 T20Is, Kuldeep has taken 98 wickets at an average of 14.20 and an economy rate of 7.10. His record includes three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls, with best bowling figures of 5/17.

In six T20Is this year, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 25.75 and an economy rate of 9.36. His best figures during this period are 2/33.

With the series decider scheduled in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kuldeep’s possible return to the playing XI remains a key talking point ahead of India’s next match against West Indies.