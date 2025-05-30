‘Can’t Even Blame The Bowlers’: Shreyas Iyer Reacts After Punjab Kings Collapse In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Looking ahead, Iyer emphasized the importance of going back to the drawing board. “Not a day to forget, but there’s a lot to study. We need to address the batting concerns before we take the field again.”

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer gave a brutally honest assessment of his team's humiliating eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, admitting they were “befuddled” by the pitch but refusing to make excuses for the batting collapse.

Playing at their home venue, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs, as RCB pacers and spinner Suyash Sharma ran through their batting line-up. RCB chased the modest target in only 10 overs, securing a place in their fourth IPL final.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer remained composed despite the drubbing. “We have lost the battle, not the war,” said the PBKS skipper, keeping faith in his team’s ability to bounce back in Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

“We got to work on our batting, especially on this kind of wicket. In all the games we’ve played here, there’s been some variable bounce. But we are professionals and can’t blame the surface. We need to bat according to the situation and live up to it,” Iyer added.

Iyer also took responsibility as the leader, but insisted his decisions on the field were not faulty. “I’m not doubting my decisions, to be honest. We just couldn’t execute our plans on the field. Can’t even blame the bowlers it was a very low total to defend,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Iyer emphasized the importance of going back to the drawing board. “Not a day to forget, but there’s a lot to study. We need to address the batting concerns before we take the field again.”

On the other side, RCB captain Rajat Patidar was calm in his celebrations, reserving the big party for June 3, the day of the final. He praised his bowlers, especially Suyash Sharma, who was named Player of the Match for his clinical performance.

“Suyash bowls in line with the stumps that’s his strength. I don’t give him too many instructions, don’t want to confuse him,” said Patidar. He also lauded opener Phil Salt for his consistency, calling him “a treat to watch”.

Sharma, the young leg-spinner, echoed his skipper’s views: “My role is to hit the stumps with googlies, leg-spin or flippers. That’s what I focus on. The pitch helped, and I’m happy to contribute.”

With momentum on their side, RCB now await the final showdown, while Punjab Kings will have one last shot at redemption in Qualifier 2.

