Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2026 Debutants Reach Round of 32, Set Up Argentina Clash After Historic Draw

Cape Verde national football team vs Saudi Arabia national football team: After a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia, debutants Cape Verde extended their World Cup fantasy on Friday, securing a spot in the round of 32 and setting up an unexpected matchup with reigning champions Argentina in Miami. After defeating Uruguay 1-0, Spain took first place in the pool with seven points, while Cape Verde finished second with three draws. With two points each, Uruguay and the Saudis were eliminated.

After the final whistle, Cape Verde’s players and staff huddled over their phones and broke out in celebration when the other match in the group ended, generating a roar from their supporters who banged on drums, having cheered their team on all night.

Many players lingered on the pitch after most of the supporters had exited Houston stadium as they took pictures, draped themselves in flags, and absorbed the historic moment for the nation of some 500,000 people.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde miss crucial chances against Saudi Arabia

The game itself was low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score throughout but lacked composure in the final third, spurning a clutch of clear-cut chances, including a Laros Duarte miss when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

FIFA World Cup 2026: An equal fight in the first half

Both sides started brightly, knowing a potential ticket to the round of 32 was on the line but neither found much success during an opening period marred by poor passes and mistimed tackles. An early chance fell to Willy Semedo after he cut in from the left flank and fired off a shot from a tight angle as the Africans gradually stepped up the pressure and grabbed hold of the game following a cagey opening.

Saudi Arabia produced their first attempt on target in first-half stoppage time when Mohamed Kanno directed a header straight at Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, whose mother was watching in the stands, having arrived late to the tournament due to the cost of a U.S. visa.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde looks stronger in the second half against Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde started the second half looking like the only team hunting for a goal, but despite producing 15 attempts, could not convert a number of clear chances as Saudi Arabia struggled to mount an attack. Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly, having scored a single goal in their three games and never looking like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part.

(With agency inputs)

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