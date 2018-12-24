Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named in the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and Mohammad Shami has also returned in the team in the upcoming ODIs against Australia and New Zealand, BCCI announced on Monday. Here is the full list of players for the upcoming ODI against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Rayudu, DK, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Team India’s squad for forthcoming India vs Australia ODI matches and T20I series against New Zealand. The BCCI list marks the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the T20 squad against New Zealand while Mohammed Shami has been pulled in for ODI against both Australia and New Zealand. Here is the full list of players for the upcoming ODI against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Rayudu, DK, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India squad for T2oI against New Zealand: India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat(Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

India is currently playing 4 test match series against Australia where both teams lead by 1-1. The third test match will commence on December 26. Following the 4-test match series, India will take on Australia and New Zealand in ODI and later in T20Is against New Zealand. It was being expected that Captain Cool MS Dhoni will return to the T20I squad, however, he was earlier dropped in previous T20 matches against Australia and New Zealand.

